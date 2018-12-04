Cabinet will reshuffle after March 2019, we guess the likely changes

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the media at the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday (Dec 1) that there will be a cabinet reshuffle some time after the 2019 Budget debate.

Budget debates typically happen in February and extend to March. The last Cabinet reshuffle was announced on Apr. 24 earlier this year, also after the Budget debate.

PM Heng? PAP must win election first

PM Lee told the media that the People’s Action Party (PAP) must win the next general elections.

When asked by the Straits Times if Finance Minister and newly appointed PAP first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat would be the next prime minister, PM Lee said that the 4G ministers and MPs had made it clear its next leader would be Heng, and therefore the “party’s position is clear”.

“First, we have to win the election and after that if all goes according to plan, well the succession happens within the PAP, there are no surprises”, he told the ST.

New DPMs and SM(s)?

With both Deputy Prime Ministers Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Teo Chee Hean relinquishing their appointments in the PAP Central Executive Committee (CEC), it may be a prelude to them letting younger ministers step up to fill the DPM shoes.

With that, perhaps one or both will be made Senior Ministers given that they have not reached retirement age and their wealth of experience and connections would still be vital to Singapore.

For example, Tharman’s 2017 appointment as chair to the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance could help keep doors open for the 4G leadership.

This much was shared by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing who said Tharman used the “weight of his reputation” to introduce Chan to leaders at Davos.

As for new DPMs, Heng looks likely to be promoted as he is supposed to lead the PAP and 4G leadership.

The question is whether there will be a second new DPM.

The 4G leaders released a statement on Nov. 24 following the new PAP CEC appointments that could provide some clues.

They said, “We also note that Swee Keat has asked Chun Sing to be his deputy, and that Chun Sing has agreed to do so. We endorse and support Swee Keat and Chun Sing as our leaders”.

PM Lee also said Heng chose Chan as his “number two”.

For pundits who bet on Chan on being PM after Heng, PM Lee was DPM for a total of 14 years before he took over the reins from Goh Chok Tong. Just sayin’.

Other appointment changes

The post of Senior Minister was first created to be a non-executive role that played adviser to the leadership of the day and the holder of this office is typically a former PM or Deputy PM.

If Tharman and Teo were to become SMs, they may be leaving their roles as Coordinating Ministers to someone else to focus on advising the 4G Cabinet.

The Coordinating Minister for National Security role could then be taken up by either Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam or Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

It is anyone’s guess if Mr Fix-it, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan, who stepped down as PAP Chairman, would retain his portfolios or make way for younger leaders to step up.

The transport portfolio is a tough one though.

It saw three politicians — Yeo Cheow Tong, Raymond Lim and Lui Tuck Yew — exit Cabinet after their stint as Transport Minister all before they hit 60 years-old.

Khaw is 66 this year.

Who will take over Heng and Chan’s current portfolios?

If Heng and Chan were to become DPMs, chances are that Heng and Chan will helm the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Trade and Industry portfolio.

Heng for instance would follow the footsteps of PM Lee in holding two appointments, as Lee was both PM and Finance Minister for three years (2004 – 2007).

Chan is likely to remain in his current portfolio as he has only been in his MTI role for 8 months so far.

GRCs missing anchor ministers

Aside from rotating political appointments, with the retirement of former Ministers Lim Swee Say and Yaacob Ibrahim, East Coast GRC and Jalan Besar GRC are left without anchor ministers.

Have GRCs always been led by Ministers historically?

The answer may be “no” if you take into account PAP’s 2015 Aljunied team which went up against the Worker’s Party.

None of those running were holding political appointments.

Top image by Joshua Lee