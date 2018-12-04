fbpx

Back
﻿

Drive-through warehouse sale in S’pore selling alcohol at discount prices till Dec. 30, 2018

Stock up for your Christmas and New Year's Eve parties.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 4, 2018 @ 11:06 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

*Update with more prices*

Here are some of the best deals, up to 60% off, you can find at the Ubi alcohol drive-thru sale

From now to December 30, there will be a warehouse sale at Ubi Road by Cellarbration Singapore, featuring a wide variety of alcohol at heavily discounted prices.

This year’s greatest Alcohol sale. Immerse yourself in Singapore’s first alcohol drive-thru experience. Attractive prices for 1000 types of different bottles. Prices are lower than supermarket, and lower than duty free.

Here are some of the available offerings according to their Facebook post.

Erdinger 12 bottles

Image from Cellarbation’s Facebook

Usual price: S$63
Sale price: S$48

Carlsberg 24 cans

Usual price: S$60
Sale price: S$45

Heineken 24 cans

Image from Cellarbation’s Facebook

Usual price: S$65
Sale price: S$54

Heineken 24 bottles

Image from Cellarbation’s Facebook

Usual price: S$84
Sale price: S$58

Budweiser 24 pint

Image from Cellarbation’s Facebook

Usual price: S$90
Sale price: S$69

Hoegaarden 24 bottles

Image from Cellarbation’s Facebook

Usual price S$78
Sale price: S$55

Corona 24 bottles

Image from Cellarbation’s Facebook

Usual price: S$84
Sale price: S$58

Details

According to their post, the staff will load the beer for you after you select your choice of alcohol.

You can then choose to pay by cash or Paywave.

And don’t worry if you don’t have a car either, here is an alternate walk-in method.

So basically go there, make your choice, and if it’s above S$300, they deliver it free for you.

There is much more variety in the warehouse, including hard liquor, but if you were to only purchase a bottle there will be a delivery charge.

We will update the article with the full alcohol price list once Cellabration gets back to us.

Here’s the update.

Here are some of the best deals, up to 60% off, you can find at the Ubi alcohol drive-thru sale

Location: 361, Ubi Rd 3, Singapore 408664

Time: Daily 11am to 9pm

You can also visit their retail stores here.

The Seletar Mall

33 Sengkang West Avenue, #01-48, Singapore 797653
Opening hours: Daily 10am – 10pm
Telephone: 67023725

Pacific Plaza

9 Scotts Rd, #01-08 Singapore 228210
Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9pm

Marina Square Shopping Mall

6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-216A, Singapore 039594
Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9pm

The Star Vista

1 Vista Exchange Green, #B1-03, Singapore 138617
Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9pm

Images from Cellabration

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore must produce water at will: Minister of the environment & water resources

Even when there is no rain.

March 7, 11:03 pm

Swedish black metal band Watain angry & fans disappointed S'pore cancelled show

What a let down.

March 7, 09:58 pm

MEWR stepping up climate mitigation efforts in food, water, energy & transport sectors

A multi-pronged approach for a multi-faceted problem.

March 7, 09:46 pm

S'pore wants to produce 30% of our food needs by 2030

Ensuring that we have enough to eat.

March 7, 09:41 pm

Minister Shanmugam: Watain's black metal concert against public order interests

The petition did not influence the decision.

March 7, 06:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close