Drive-through warehouse sale in S’pore selling alcohol at discount prices till Dec. 30, 2018

From now to December 30, there will be a warehouse sale at Ubi Road by Cellarbration Singapore, featuring a wide variety of alcohol at heavily discounted prices.

This year’s greatest Alcohol sale. Immerse yourself in Singapore’s first alcohol drive-thru experience. Attractive prices for 1000 types of different bottles. Prices are lower than supermarket, and lower than duty free.

Here are some of the available offerings according to their Facebook post.

Erdinger 12 bottles

Usual price: S$63

Sale price: S$48

Carlsberg 24 cans

Usual price: S$60

Sale price: S$45

Heineken 24 cans

Usual price: S$65

Sale price: S$54

Heineken 24 bottles

Usual price: S$84

Sale price: S$58

Budweiser 24 pint

Usual price: S$90

Sale price: S$69

Hoegaarden 24 bottles

Usual price S$78

Sale price: S$55

Corona 24 bottles

Usual price: S$84

Sale price: S$58

Details

According to their post, the staff will load the beer for you after you select your choice of alcohol.

You can then choose to pay by cash or Paywave.

And don’t worry if you don’t have a car either, here is an alternate walk-in method.

So basically go there, make your choice, and if it’s above S$300, they deliver it free for you.

There is much more variety in the warehouse, including hard liquor, but if you were to only purchase a bottle there will be a delivery charge.

We will update the article with the full alcohol price list once Cellabration gets back to us.

Here’s the update.

Location: 361, Ubi Rd 3, Singapore 408664

Time: Daily 11am to 9pm

You can also visit their retail stores here.

The Seletar Mall

33 Sengkang West Avenue, #01-48, Singapore 797653

Opening hours: Daily 10am – 10pm

Telephone: 67023725

Pacific Plaza

9 Scotts Rd, #01-08 Singapore 228210

Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9pm

Marina Square Shopping Mall

6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-216A, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9pm

The Star Vista

1 Vista Exchange Green, #B1-03, Singapore 138617

Opening hours: Daily 11am to 9pm

