Man finds dark liquid oozing out of neighbour’s HDB flat, turns out to be blood of deceased elderly man

On Dec. 2, at around 7am, a man discovered a dark liquid flowing out from his neighbour’s HDB flat at Block 4, Beach Road.

Unsure what the liquid was

The man, who wanted to be known as Luo, told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that he thought the liquid might have been cough syrup.

However, after using his finger to touch the dark liquid and sniff it, he noticed that there was a “strange smell”.

He knocked on the door, but there was no response.

Luo then decided to seek help from Keeping Hope Alive (KHA), a volunteer group looking out for less-privileged Singaporeans.

At that time, KHA volunteers were conducting door-to-door knocks on the HDB rental flats in the area.

According to a Facebook post by someone from the group, volunteers followed Luo to the flat.

After knocking on the door and receiving no response, they “immediately called the police”.

This is a screenshot of the Facebook post:

Elderly man found dead

The police broke down the door and discovered an elderly man dead on the floor.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to The Straits Times, the 79-year-old man worked as a cleaner in a hospital, and was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 29.

A neighbour, known as Hong, said that the elderly man moved into the estate about 10 years ago.

Luo also added that his neighbour had difficulty walking, and usually kept to himself.

A police spokesperson said that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 7.39am on Sunday, Dec. 2 and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo composite image via Facebook post & Google Street view