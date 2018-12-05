fbpx

Back
﻿

Man finds dark liquid oozing out of neighbour’s HDB flat, turns out to be blood of deceased elderly man

The plight of some of the elderly in Singapore.

Tanya Ong | December 5, 2018 @ 11:08 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

On Dec. 2, at around 7am, a man discovered a dark liquid flowing out from his neighbour’s HDB flat at Block 4, Beach Road.

Unsure what the liquid was

The man, who wanted to be known as Luo, told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that he thought the liquid might have been cough syrup.

However, after using his finger to touch the dark liquid and sniff it, he noticed that there was a “strange smell”.

He knocked on the door, but there was no response.

Luo then decided to seek help from Keeping Hope Alive (KHA), a volunteer group looking out for less-privileged Singaporeans.

At that time, KHA volunteers were conducting door-to-door knocks on the HDB rental flats in the area.

According to a Facebook post by someone from the group, volunteers followed Luo to the flat.

After knocking on the door and receiving no response, they “immediately called the police”.

This is a screenshot of the Facebook post:

Elderly man found dead

The police broke down the door and discovered an elderly man dead on the floor.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to The Straits Times, the 79-year-old man worked as a cleaner in a hospital, and was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 29.

A neighbour, known as Hong, said that the elderly man moved into the estate about 10 years ago.

Luo also added that his neighbour had difficulty walking, and usually kept to himself.

A police spokesperson said that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 7.39am on Sunday, Dec. 2 and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo composite image via Facebook post & Google Street view

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

George Yeo on Cardinal George Pell's conviction: 'He has strong grounds for appeal'

Yeo: " I do believe he is innocent on the basis of what I know of the case and of the man."

March 8, 05:04 am

S'pore musician explains positive, warm aspects of metal music following Watain concert cancellation

Metal cannot be taken literally because it is like any other form of literary expression.

March 8, 04:40 am

M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng reported to police for calling PAS-UMNO union 'war on non-Malays'

Lim has since brushed off the backlash.

March 8, 12:50 am

S'pore, China & US working together on children's cancer research

Setting aside whatever differences for the sake of the children.

March 7, 11:46 pm

S'pore must produce water at will: Minister of the environment & water resources

Even when there is no rain.

March 7, 11:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close