S$139 hand-stitched batik Vans sneakers by S’porean couple goes viral

Nice.

Fasiha Nazren | December 10, 2018 @ 05:57 pm

Upsurge

You’ve probably seen many people wearing Vans, a popular skateboarding sneakers brand.

But we bet you’ve never seen anyone sporting a pair of batik print Vans.

Batik print Vans goes viral

On Dec. 9, Facebook user Dita Perry, also known as Nurul Huda, uploaded photos of a pair of custom Vans sneakers with batik details.

The set of photos has since gained more than 800 shares and over 50 comments.

Speaking to Mothership, Huda shared that the response came as a surprise to her:

“It’s quite surprising as we have been doing this for over a year now and our (previous) posts have been shared before.”

S$139 for customised batik shoes

This one-of-a-kind pair of batik print shoes cost S$139, including the cost of the shoes.

It was handstitched by Huda’s husband, Ramdzan, under their own brand called Philantrokicks.

Customisation starts from S$50

Founded in 2017, Philantrokicks is a two-man team that specialises in hand-stitching and painting on sneakers to make each a pair a unique one.

“My husband does all the fabric orders while I do the custom paint orders.”

This is what custom painted shoes designed by Philanthrokicks look like:

Photo courtesy of Philanthrokicks
Photo courtesy of Philanthrokicks

And here are more handstitched shoes they have customised:

Photo courtesy of Philanthrokicks
Photo courtesy of Philanthrokicks

The price for custom painted shoes starts from S$50 while custom handstitched orders start at S$70 respectively.

Process takes up to 12 days

Huda shared that the hand-stitching process takes just about two to four days.

However, as they both juggle full-time jobs, the waiting time for a pair of shoes can take up to 12 days.

They’re also called Philanthrokicks for a reason — for every shoe order they receive, the couple donates 10 per cent of their earnings to charity.

You can check more of their designs here.

Top image from Dita Perry’s Facebook page

