Australian fruits seller opens durian like a pro, wows S’poreans, M’sians & all durian aficionados

He loves durians clearly.

Belmont Lay | December 4, 2018 @ 03:37 pm

A blue-eyed blonde-haired man from Down Under speaking with an Australian twang is making quite an impression on Singaporeans, Malaysians and anyone who likes to eat durian.

The Caucasian man is Simon from the Fruity Fruits 88 fruit store in Woodville, South Australia.

Not only does he eat durian, Simon demonstrates in the video how to open one that weighs about 3.5kg.

Hailed as the Steve Irwin of fruits, his enthusiasm for durian is infectious as he handles the spiky fruits with ease and flair.

How to open durian video

Simon’s how-to video has mesmerised many. His video has been watched 340,000 times in two weeks.

The video first showed that the durians have arrived at the shop in boxes.

Introduced as durians hailing from Darwin, in the the Northern Territory of Australia, Simon explains they are a Malaysian variety.

In the midst of weighing, cutting open and packing the durian, around the two-minute-27-second mark, a woman can be seen walking behind Simon and exclaiming loudly at the sight of fresh durian on display.

Simon’s own response when he opened the fruit initially: “Oh my God! This is gorgeous. Now that is beautiful!”

Responses

The usual comments in response to the video are remarks about how Simon is opening durian “the civilised way”, despite being a “foreigner”.

One response to the video said: “Amazed that this ang moh knows how to (properly open) a durian. In some parts of Europe, they chop it like a watermelon!”

“This is the first time I’m seeing a white guy opening a durian — and he’s doing it correctly,” another response read.

 

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

