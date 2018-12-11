fbpx

Back
﻿

China might ban sale of iPhone as Qualcomm claims Apple infringed on patents

China protecting intellectual property.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 11, 2018 @ 04:36 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

China has taken another step in banning the iPhone in China.

This entire issue revolves around Qualcomm, an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, claiming Apple infringed on its patents.

The patents in question revolve around how Apple formats images in iOS and the switching between apps.

This patent dispute was taken to the next level earlier this year when Qualcomm claimed Apple owed it over S$7 billion in royalties.

Injunction

In an escalation of affairs, a Chinese court, Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court, granted two temporary injunctions on some older iPhones in China.

The affected models will be from iPhone 6s to the iPhone X.

Apple had previously paid a fee for licensing Qualcomm’s tech, and a flat fee for every device sold.

This arrangement ended in 2017.

Still on sale

Despite the court’s judgement, which Apple appealed immediately, Apple doesn’t seem to be in any rush to cease sales in China.

They assured customers that their products will still very much be available in China.

Qualcomm also gave a statement on the court ruling.

Executive vice president and general counsel, Don Rosenberg, said:

“We deeply value our relationships with customers, rarely resorting to the courts for assistance, but we also have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights. Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm’s vast patent portfolio.”

Qualcomm provides tech such as the Snapdragon chips to China’s biggest smartphones, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus.

Photo collated from iPhone and Qualcomm

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Someone has been eating chicken rice in S'pore for 450 days & putting it on Instagram

This guy has dedication.

March 14, 02:09 pm

tokidoki event at Changi Airport from Mar. 15 - May 1, 2019 has inflatable playground & exclusive merch

Exciting times ahead.

March 14, 01:52 pm

S'pore & M'sia to immediately suspend overlapping port claims

All commercial activities will be suspended in the area, and government vessels are not to be anchored there.

March 14, 01:01 pm

High Court judge throws out Leong Sze Hian's counterclaim against PM Lee, libel suit to go to trial

Costs mounting for Leong.

March 14, 12:41 pm

Superga S'pore sale has up to 70% off for selected shoes between March 14-17, 2019

One can never have too many shoes, right?

March 14, 12:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close