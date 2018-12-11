S’porean’s beautiful stop-motion animated film about love & loss wins over international audience

Increasingly so, Singaporeans are sharing with the world their propensity for artistic creativity:

And now, artist Peter Draw is joining the ranks.

In collaboration with Axton Salim, Draw is the creator of “Ai to Ai“, an animated stop-motion film about the experience of loss and keeping the legacy of a loved one alive.

The title, which means “From sorrow to love”, launched Dec. 7, 2018 on YouTube:

The video has been watched more than 160,000 times by people from all over the world, with many leaving comments on how the film has touched them:

As for the film’s execution, Draw believes that the stop-motion form “reflects life and how in facing problems that stop us, we should keep moving in small steps for every small move propels change”.

Here are some of our favourite scenes:

As it is, the character Ai is a boy who travels the world with his puppy to show that “love can happen anywhere”.

Many of these shots are collaborations with other artists:

Ai has also made an appearance in Singapore and nine other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Cambodia, as part of Draw’s mission to find out what makes children happy.

From pre-production to post-production, “Ai to Ai” took about six months to materialise.

It was made in Japan, with the country’s professionals in stop-motion animation.

Of his craft, Draw says that he has spent the last 18 years using his drawings to remind the world to love:

Some people don’t spend their time being bothered that they can’t change the world, because there’s a part of them that thinks it’s impossible. I choose to be bothered by that. I’ve devoted the last 18 years, the whole of my adult life using my first love (drawing) to remind the world to First, Love (begin with love) 18 years later, it still feels like Day One.

Top image from AisforAi YouTube/Instagram

