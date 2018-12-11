S’porean’s beautiful stop-motion animated film about love & loss wins over international audience
Sweet.
Increasingly so, Singaporeans are sharing with the world their propensity for artistic creativity:
Student from S’pore, 13, makes it to Buckingham Palace after writing thought-provoking poem
And now, artist Peter Draw is joining the ranks.
In collaboration with Axton Salim, Draw is the creator of “Ai to Ai“, an animated stop-motion film about the experience of loss and keeping the legacy of a loved one alive.
The title, which means “From sorrow to love”, launched Dec. 7, 2018 on YouTube:
The video has been watched more than 160,000 times by people from all over the world, with many leaving comments on how the film has touched them:
As for the film’s execution, Draw believes that the stop-motion form “reflects life and how in facing problems that stop us, we should keep moving in small steps for every small move propels change”.
Here are some of our favourite scenes:
As it is, the character Ai is a boy who travels the world with his puppy to show that “love can happen anywhere”.
View this post on Instagram
Hi! My name is Ai. Ai means Love(愛) I travel around the world to seek the hidden meaning and purpose in life. . . Traveling together with me is my little puppy Aiko who loves to play Hide and Seek, like right now. “Aiko, where are you? I’m coming!” . . Collaboration with @tianchad Curated by @yk Created by @aisforai #lovecanhappenanywhere . . #aisforai #mountain #hideandseek #nature #bluesky #helicopter #coming #balloons #introduction
Many of these shots are collaborations with other artists:
View this post on Instagram
Look around and you will see that Ai (love) is all around us. . . Mount Yotei, the resemblance to Fuji is unreal • “Love can happen anywhere” . . Collaboration with @yk Created by @aisforai . . In a world where love is becoming less and less visible, it is becoming more and more important for us to show that Love can happen anywhere. . Ai’s name has a special meaning. In hanyu pinyin, the first sound of Ai哀 means “Sorrow” and the fourth sound of Ai愛 means “Love” . . The name Ai means that it doesn’t matter where we are, physically or figuratively, eventually we all find love. . . More importantly, the handle @aisforai refers to my vision for my children here and children who aren’t born yet. My hope is that the first alphabet ‘A’ they learn in life stands for Ai 愛(Love) . . I sincerely hope that our children always remember that there’s always HOPE around us.. because there will always be LOVE around us. . . #mountyotei #niseko #japan #createexplore #aisforai #hypebeast #designboom #lovecanhappenanywhere
View this post on Instagram
Perspective. The darkest nights produce the brightest stars. Even ai 哀 (sorrow) will become ai 愛 (love) and this is the meaning behind Ai’s name. . Collaboration with @jayremylai Curated by @yk Created by @aisforai . “Love can happen anywhere” . . . #starrynight #starsinthesky #aisforai #哀to愛 #lovecanhappenanywhere #whpperspective #camping #campchiangmai #chiangmai
View this post on Instagram
Oh Deer, is Christmas coming soon?🦌🎄❤️ . . Collaboration with @eeeeeeeno Curated by @yk Created by @aisforai Music. Jinsang – with you. . . In a world where love is becoming less and less visible, it is becoming more and more important for us to show that Love can happen anywhere. . Ai’s name has a special meaning. In hanyu pinyin, the first sound of Ai哀 means “Sorrow” and the fourth sound of Ai愛 means “Love” . . The name Ai means that it doesn’t matter where we are, physically or figuratively, eventually we all find love. . . More importantly, the handle @aisforai refers to my vision for my children here and children who aren’t born yet. My hope is that the first alphabet ‘A’ they learn in life stands for Ai 愛(Love) . . I sincerely hope that our children always remember that there’s always HOPE around us.. because there will always be LOVE around us. . . #deer #christmas #narapark #narajapan #aisforai #lovecanhappenanywhere #whenischristmas #🦌 #🎄 #⛄️
Ai has also made an appearance in Singapore and nine other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Cambodia, as part of Draw’s mission to find out what makes children happy.
View this post on Instagram
Whatever you do, do it well. Do it so well that when people see you do it, they want to come back and see you do it again and they will want to bring others and show them how well you do what you do. – Walt Disney. . . Never forget your WHY. I believe the noblest of art is to make people happy. The studio behind Ai and Aiko is named “HappWhy” because to make people HAPPY is our WHY. I wrote our mission into our studio’s name to remind ourselves why we do what we do. I believe we should never lose our beginners’ spirit, not take any success for granted and treat every day as a new DAY ONE. . . A little throwback. In 2008, i brought Ai to travel across 10 Southeast Asian countries to find out what makes children happy. I met with thousands of children who each expressed what makes them happy in drawings. While every drawing looked different, there’s a beautiful similarity across every drawing – It is the simple things that’s already in our lives that truly make us happy. This beautiful reminder didn’t come from adults, it came from thousands of children who were aged 6 to 15, living around us in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Myanmar and Laos. . . Collaboration with @blackmobil Curated by @yk Created by @aisforai . . “Love can happen anywhere” Music. Joeshort – Season. . . In a world where love is becoming less and less visible, it is becoming more and more important for us to show that Love can happen anywhere. . Ai’s name has a special meaning. In hanyu pinyin, the first sound of Ai哀 means “Sorrow” and the fourth sound of Ai愛 means “Love” . . The name Ai means that it doesn’t matter where we are, physically or figuratively, eventually we all find love. . . More importantly, the handle @aisforai refers to my vision for my children here and children who aren’t born yet. My hope is that the first alphabet ‘A’ they learn in life stands for Ai 愛(Love) . . I sincerely hope that our children always remember that there’s always HOPE around us.. because there will always be LOVE around us. . . #whpseasonal #aisforai #lovecanhappenanywhere #whatmakesyouhappy #ride #tricycle #shophouse #singaporeheritage
From pre-production to post-production, “Ai to Ai” took about six months to materialise.
View this post on Instagram
#behindthescenes . . Winter is coming. Do you know Ai’s story begins in a heavy winter snow? One of the reasons for making this film is to show our loved ones that even if we get lost in the coldest winter, there’s always hope we can find the warmest love. . . So what really happens in this story? . . 6 more days. . . . Photo by @eeeeeeeno Animation film by @aisforai . . #aisforai #lovecanhappenanywhere #animation #stopmotion #shortfilm #director #makingof #behindthescene #winter #japan
It was made in Japan, with the country’s professionals in stop-motion animation.
View this post on Instagram
#behindthescenes . . Do you know “Love Can Happen Anywhere” is a Stop-Motion Animation Film? Every detail you see is real and made by hand. Yes, both Ai and Aiko you see in this image are real. Oh, is there another character next to Ai? . . Made in Japan together with the most skilled and devoted professionals in the Stop-Motion animation industry, we look forward to share this film with all of you soon. . . You know there are moments in life that make you truly appreciate and understand that all the “WHY” in the world can simply be answered with “Because of love” . . Photo by: @eeeeeeeno Animation Film by @aisforai . . #aisforai #lovecanhappenanywhere #filmmaking #animation #stopmotion #filmmaker #japaneseanimation #film #animationart #animationmovie #animationfilm #artofanimation
Of his craft, Draw says that he has spent the last 18 years using his drawings to remind the world to love:
Some people don’t spend their time being bothered that they can’t change the world, because there’s a part of them that thinks it’s impossible.
I choose to be bothered by that.
I’ve devoted the last 18 years, the whole of my adult life using my first love (drawing) to remind the world to First, Love (begin with love)
18 years later, it still feels like Day One.
Top image from AisforAi YouTube/Instagram
