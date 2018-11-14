Under One Roof actor Zaibo dies aged 62

Zaibo, who played mee rebus seller Yusof in Singapore sitcom Under One Roof, has passed away.

Advertisement

He was battling stage four esophageal cancer.

Malaysian media reported he died on Nov. 14 at 1.30pm. He was 62.

His wife Siti Hawa Sawal confirmed the news to mStar, The Star‘s Malay-language portal.

“Abang Zaibo is no more… please pray for him,” she said.

Advertisement

High profile visit by royalty

News of his passing comes mere days after the Johor princess Aminah Binti Sultan Ibrahim visited the actor, whose real name is Zainal Ariffin Abd Hamid.

The royal visit took place on Nov. 12 at Zainal’s residence in Rengit, Batu Pahat

Aminah’s late brother, Almarhum Tunku Jalil Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, was also a cancer victim. He lost his battle with the ailment in December 2015.

Advertisement

Well-known comedian

Zainal is best known for his roles in 1990s series such as Singapore’s Under One Roof and Malaysia’s Spanar Jaya.

His ill health in recent years sparked concern among many television viewers on both sides of the Causeway who remember him for his comedic performances.

Advertisement

In an interview in September, Zaibo told Star2 that he accepted what God had in store for him.

He said: “In the last five years, six of my secondary school friends have passed away. If it is fated that it is my turn, what is so unusual about it?”

“If I meet my creator, it is not because of cancer. I told myself, ‘My fate is in God’s hands’.”