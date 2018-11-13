Man falls to his death from Yishun flat after allegedly breaking in to steal S$7,000 worth of items

Crime can be tragically fatal.

Advertisement

On Nov. 9, a 25-year-old man fell to his death from the eighth storey of Block 512C at Yishun Street 51 after allegedly breaking into the flat of his 35-year-old friend, Lim, stealing up to S$7,000 worth of items.

According to The Straits Times, the incident happened in the early morning, with the Singapore Civil Defence Force alerted to a call for help at 6.07am.

The police were subsequently alerted later at 7.27am when the man was pronounced dead at Khoo Teck Puat hospital.

Became friends in prison

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported that both Lim and the suspect were familiar with each other, having previously met in prison.

Both of them became friends and stayed in contact after their eventual release.

Advertisement

The suspect visited Lim four to five times in the past two months.

SMDN reported that Lim discovered that each time the suspect left, money would be missing from his house.

This resulted in Lim suspecting it was related to his friend’s visits and distanced himself.

Received multiple bottles of wine prior to the burglary

The night before the incident, the suspect went to Lim’s flat to give him several bottles of wine.

As Lim was not home, the bottles were accepted by Lim’s wife on his behalf, having already been instructed by Lim to prevent the suspect from entering their flat.

Advertisement

ST reported that the suspect then sent a text to Lim at 3am to ask if he had drunk the wine but this was not seen by Lim.

The suspect then supposedly carried out his burglary in the early morning by entering and exiting through the kitchen window of Lim’s flat as it was not locked.

SMDN reported that the suspect had gained access to the window by jumping from the parapet along the corridor to Lim’s eighth-floor air-conditioning unit ledge.

ST reported that it was believed that the suspect fell after exiting Lim’s flat. It was also reported that the suspect had a cadiac arrest.

Police have since classified his death as an unnatural death.

Top image screenshot from Google Maps