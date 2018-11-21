fbpx

Domino’s has made Unagi pizza a thing in S’pore & it isn’t as weird as it sounds

Oh my.

Mandy How | November 21, 2018 @ 06:16 pm

Upsurge

Once upon a time, somebody took the plunge to eat a zappy electric boi.

That might sound like an unwarranted risk, until we remember that Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant has been a hit in Singapore.

We’re not saying it’s the same thing, but Domino’s in Singapore now has an unagi pizza that comes with honey-glazed unagi and mushrooms, topped with shredded seaweed.

Here’s what it looks like:

Decent portion of unagi.

Part of their newly-launched Japanese series, the pizza also comes with honey rock sugar sauce and a cheesy sesame crust.

Although the honey rock sugar turned out a little too sweet for some of us taste-testers, the pizza is overall decent, and worth a try for those into unagi.

Ordering it online will cost you S$35.90 for a regular pizza with a cheesy sesame crust.

Another new item is the chicken pizza, which comes with roasted garlic chicken, cherry tomato, pineapple, and the same cheesy sesame crust.

A regular chicken pizza is S$33.90 with the cheesy sesame crust, and S$27.90 without.

Otherwise, there are also combo deals starting from S$29.90.

Top image by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

