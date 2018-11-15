British Airways & Virgin Airlines pilots saw bright, fast-moving UFO over Ireland on Nov. 9

The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating after more than one commercial pilot spotted an unidentified flying object flying over Ireland.

The Guardian and BBC have reported the incident where separate British Airways and Virgin Airlines pilots witnessed the phenomenon and questioned its origins.

Fast-moving object

On Nov. 9 morning, the pilot of British Airways commercial flight BA94 from Montreal called air traffic control in Shannon to report seeing an object moving past her aircraft.

She asked if there were any military exercises taking place off the west coast of Ireland.

A report of the conversation was provided by Airlive, a site for aviation enthusiasts.

According to the report, air traffic control said there were no military exercises in the area: “There’s nothing showing on either primary or secondary [radar].”

The pilot said she was “wondering” what it could be.

But she also said her plane and the object were not on a collision course.

“Meteor”

The phenomenon was witnessed by other pilots in the sky at that time.

A pilot flying a commercial Virgin Airlines plane from Orlando to Manchester described the sight as a “meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry”.

This second pilot added that it seemed to be “multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory — very bright from where we were”.

A third unnamed pilot also weighed in, saying: “Glad I’m not the only one.”

Authorities: “Unlikely to be aliens”

A spokesman for the Irish Aviation Authority told the Irish Times it was investigating the incident and would file a report: “This report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process.”

The spokesman added that it was unlikely to be aliens from another planet.

You can hear the pilot voice recording here: