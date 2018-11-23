S’poreans praise SCDF for extinguishing burning car on TPE, slam driver for poor maintenance

If there’s one problem the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is no stranger to handling, it’s a burning car.

On Nov. 22, a video was uploaded to the Facebook group Roads.sg showing a stationary car on the TPE catching fire, with the SCDF subsequently showing up to extinguish the flames.

According to the video’s caption, the incident had happened at 5.05pm on Nov. 22, just before Punggol Way Exit, which supposedly explained the cause of the jam on TPE at that time.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Here’s what the video’s caption states in full:

“If you were stuck in TPE jam, here is what happened.. Guy jumps out of the smoking car and in seconds the smoke became a small fire and then the whole engine was engulfed. SCDF came to the rescue and it took them less than two minutes to kill the fire. Happened along TPE towards Tampines, just before Punggol Way exit on 22/11/18 at 1705hr.”

Car engine emitted smoke

Initially, the video shows the car sitting stationary on the first lane of the expressway, emitting thick white smoke from its engine.

A man in grey, presumably the driver, is seen standing behind the car.

Eventually, flames are seen emerging from the engine.

The video then transitions twice.

The first transition shows a much bigger fire blazing from the car’s engine, while the second transition shows the car surrounded by two fire engines from the SCDF, with firefighters fighting the flames.

By this time, the flames have also spread to the car’s left front tire.

The video ends with the car shrouded in thick white smoke as the firefighters continue hosing it down. According to the caption, the fire was put out in less than two minutes.

Singaporeans criticise driver, praise SCDF

Reactions to the video were varied, with a number of comments criticising the driver for alleged poor maintenance of his car.

Others praised the SCDF for their efforts in putting out the blaze.

And one comment praised the impossibly quick response of the SCDF created by the video’s transitions:

While another pointed out that the entire affair could have been resolved by the driver carrying his own portable extinguisher.

Top image collage from Roads.sg Facebook

