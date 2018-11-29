Things that suddenly become important when you’re adulting in Singapore

You’re in your twenties. Perhaps you just started work as a fresh graduate, or maybe you’ve been working for several years.

You’re beginning to realise that life as a working adult is rather different from that of being a student.

You have more responsibilities and worries now, and you long to go back to the simpler days where all you had to worry about was passing your exams.

You probably also relate to this image:

I get it.

And like many of my peers, I’m still figuring this whole adulting thing out.

But in my journey of adulting, I’ve noticed that certain considerations that I’ve never put much thought into previously are becoming increasingly important.

Here are some of them:

I have become more selective in who I hang out with

Pockets of free time (especially weekends!) are understandably precious to adults who spend most of their day at work.

Back when I was still a student, I would hang out with different groups of people after school.

Now, it’s considered an achievement for my secondary school friends and I to meet up once a month.

While it sure sounds like I don’t have a life, the silver lining is that I now know which friends are #truefriends who are worth my time.

Time-saving life hacks become important

Being an adult, unfortunately, means that I have to take on more responsibilities.

See below for a visual representation of this:

I find myself thinking about how to utilise my time efficiently and stay on top of my commitments.

For instance, check out this video of how to fold a shirt in under two seconds:

And did I mention that I also listen to audiobooks while commuting?

I’ve always liked looking out of the window and enjoying the scenery while on the bus.

But I love looking out of the window, enjoying the scenery while some soothing voice reads me a book.

Now, how do I do all these without paying a single cent?

With the NLB Mobile app, I can borrow free audiobooks and catch up on my reading while on the way to work.

One life-hack I haven’t mastered yet is sleeping eight hours in four hours, though.

Sad.

I hope someone creates an audiobook for this particular topic soon.

Yearn to be more knowledgeable

As I grow older, I also see the importance of being well-read in order to a void looking like a complete idiot in front of people broaden my horizons.

Yes, I used to only read fiction. Some of my all-time favourites include J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series and Dean Koontz’s crime thrillers.

But now, I try to deepen my understanding of other topics that I know very little about.

This can range from photography and architecture, to business insights from Mark Zuckerberg.

From the “Business Insights in 15 minutes” section of the NLB Mobile app, I borrowed a nifty summary of Driving Change, and learned how United Parcel Service (UPS) expanded into Europe and China. All in just fifteen minutes.

For many of us, the library is what comes to mind when we wish to expand our knowledge.

I would spend all my time there if I could. But I can’t.

Fortunately for us time-starved adults, there’s the NLB Mobile app to turn to for eBooks and library services should you be unable to make a trip down to the library.

With the app, you can access almost half a million eBooks and audiobooks in every field and free eNewspapers and eMagazines from over 100 countries.

You can also get access to online courses for a wide range of topics like business, technology and creative design, via the app.

The best part? You get to save money, because these courses and services are all free.

Download it here, I promise you won’t regret it.

After writing this sponsored article by NLB, the writer no longer needs to hoard books.