fbpx

Back
﻿

Author of TOC article alleging corruption at ‘highest echelons’ of S’pore govt released after 6-hour questioning

However, investigations on him are not complete.

Matthias Ang | November 27, 2018 @ 02:04 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Willy Sum, the author of an article on socio-political site The Online Citizen (TOC) has been released, without being charged or banned from travelling.

This is after being subjected to six hours of questioning by the police on Monday, Nov. 26.

The questioning had been made in relation to a case of criminal defamation pertaining to Sum’s article.

However, Sum has also been informed by the police that investigations on him are not complete and he may be required to return for further question.

The announcement was made by TOC in a Facebook post in the early morning of Nov. 27:

What did the article say?

Originally published on Sept. 4, the article written by Sum was in response to the remarks made by MP for Marine Parade GRC Seah Kian Peng and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, regarding the five Singaporeans meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Aug. 30.

Screenshot via Wayback Machine

Sum’s release was also confirmed by lawyer and activist Teo Soh Lung.

Freelance journalist Kirsten Han also revealed more details about Sum being interrogated and that TOC was required to remove the article.

In the article, Sum criticised the remarks by Seah and Shanmugam, questioning the cause for concern with the Mahathir meeting.

In one paragraph, Sum claimed the Singapore Constitution had been tampered with and that there was also “corruption at the highest echelons”, as well as criticising the current leadership in Singapore.

Sum then concluded the article by lamenting the day when Singapore might have to return to Malaysia over stagnating development.

What is the charge for criminal defamation?

According to Section 500 of the Penal Code, anyone found guilty of criminal defamation can be jailed for up to two years, with or without a fine.

Sum wasn’t the only individual questioned on Nov. 26 however — Terry Xu, the Chief Editor of TOC was also brought in for a second round of questioning by the police.

TOC has since decided to continue operations while investigations are still ongoing.

TOC resumes operations as police investigation into alleged criminal defamation case goes on

Top image collage photo by Koh Wee Sain via Google Maps and screenshot from TOC

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chan Chun Sing explains why leaders are not indiscriminately sacked when things go wrong

The public service must be empowered to take risks and try new things.

February 28, 09:34 pm

Starbucks China releases limited edition cat paw cup for S$40, also available online

Impawssibly cute.

February 28, 09:15 pm

Ben Davis suffers "nasty" injury, will probably be out of action for the next few months

Hopefully, he recovers soon.

February 28, 08:27 pm

Heng Swee Keat explains how Budget 2019 reflects the 'Singapore Way'

According to Heng, this style of planning informed everything ranging from the GST hike to borrowing.

February 28, 07:02 pm

Prudential Marina Bay Carnival offers 2-for-1 promotion on rides & games, unveils new ride

Just take my money.

February 28, 06:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close