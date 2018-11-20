fbpx

Back
﻿

S’poreans praise tattooed man for helping injured elderly woman at Cassia Crescent

They're also trying to track down her family.

Fasiha Nazren | November 20, 2018 @ 05:49 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

As kids, most of us were taught to never judge a book by its cover.

This story tells you why.

Elderly woman falls on pavement

On Monday, Nov. 19, an elderly woman in Cassia Crescent fell down and knocked her head against the pavement, causing some bleeding.

Upon seeing this, Facebook user Zane and a tattooed man rushed over to the elderly woman to help her.

Can’t remember son’s number

When asked if they could contact her next-of-kin, she said she couldn’t remember her son’s contact number.

Zane then put up a Facebook post hoping it will reach her family:

Didn’t realise he was drenched

According to him, both Zane and the tattooed man were trying to keep her awake while waiting for the ambulance.

The tattooed man was also holding an umbrella to keep the elderly woman dry.

Zane also wrote in a comment on his Facebook post that he was so preoccupied with the elderly woman that he didn’t realise he was drenched in the rain until the paramedics arrived.

Praises for tattooed man

The post has since garnered over 7,000 shares and 100 comments, including praises for both Zane and the tattooed man:

But this comment sums it up: 

So wholesome. But more importantly, if you recognise or think you might know the lady, please get in touch with Zane.

Top image screenshot via Zane’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Boy, 9, from S'pore finished 2nd place in karting race in Spain

Making sporting history.

February 21, 11:54 pm

Boxes of Shiba Inu marshmallows now on sale in Japan for 1,200 yen (S$14.60)

That little face.

February 21, 07:04 pm

M’sian PAS MP wants Anwar to prove he's not trying to oust Mahathir, after accusing Anwar of doing that

What if your parents used that logic against you?

February 21, 06:48 pm

Economist Donald Low explains why wealth taxes are needed for a fairer society

Are we taking a potentially valuable source of revenue off the table?

February 21, 06:26 pm

Map created to show which S'pore Pools outlets have most Toto jackpot & Group 2 winnings

Good luck. 

February 21, 06:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close