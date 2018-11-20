S’poreans praise tattooed man for helping injured elderly woman at Cassia Crescent

As kids, most of us were taught to never judge a book by its cover.

This story tells you why.

Elderly woman falls on pavement

On Monday, Nov. 19, an elderly woman in Cassia Crescent fell down and knocked her head against the pavement, causing some bleeding.

Upon seeing this, Facebook user Zane and a tattooed man rushed over to the elderly woman to help her.

Can’t remember son’s number

When asked if they could contact her next-of-kin, she said she couldn’t remember her son’s contact number.

Zane then put up a Facebook post hoping it will reach her family:

Didn’t realise he was drenched

According to him, both Zane and the tattooed man were trying to keep her awake while waiting for the ambulance.

The tattooed man was also holding an umbrella to keep the elderly woman dry.

Zane also wrote in a comment on his Facebook post that he was so preoccupied with the elderly woman that he didn’t realise he was drenched in the rain until the paramedics arrived.

Praises for tattooed man

The post has since garnered over 7,000 shares and 100 comments, including praises for both Zane and the tattooed man:

But this comment sums it up:

So wholesome. But more importantly, if you recognise or think you might know the lady, please get in touch with Zane.

Top image screenshot via Zane’s Facebook page