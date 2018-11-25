Man threatened to jump off 6th floor inside popular KL mall pulled to safety & arrested

A man threatened to jump from the sixth floor of a popular Kuala Lumpur shopping mall on Nov. 24.

The incident, which occurred at 4.50pm shocked shoppers at Suria KLCC.

Numerous eyewitness videos and photos shared online showed the 49-year-old man clinging on to the railing, having crossed over to the outside and was facing inwards into the mall.

He threatened to jump if anyone went near him.

He even stood on one leg and held the railing with one hand whenever anyone tried to persuade him.

Rescuers then set up a net on the first floor as precautionary measure in the event the man jumped or fell off.

Pulled to safety

The ordeal ended after more than two hours, when personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and police managed to talk him out of it.

When the man was pulled to safety by half a dozen rescuers, hundreds of shoppers in the mall cheered.

The City Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 4.52pm about the incident.

Some 15 personnel from Jalan Tun Razak and Hang Tuah stations were deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team saw a man attempting to jump from the sixth floor of the mall.

The team managed to persuade the man and haul him back to safety at 7.03pm.

He was then handed over to the police for further action.

Malaysia media said the man is believed to be having some debt problems.

