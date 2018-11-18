fbpx

Back
﻿

ST Forum writer: sell cigarettes in pink packaging to make smoking “emasculating” for men

Eh...

Guan Zhen Tan | November 18, 2018 @ 02:26 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Cigarettes sold in Singapore may soon come in the colour of sludge, to dissuade smokers from being attracted to the packaging of cigarettes.

The packaging of the cigarettes will look something like this:

Infographic detailing the new standard pack for cigarettes.
Image via Gov.uk

This comes as part of the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s plans to propose amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act in early 2019.

S’pore to sell cigarettes in no logo standardised brown packaging covered in gory images

While the drab dark olive-brown colour was chosen to reduce the attractiveness of cigarettes, one Straits Times forum writer thought another colour would be equally, if not more effective for (male) smokers to kick the habit.

Here’s an excerpt of his letter published online:

THE PINK OF HEALTH

The Health Ministry recently announced a plan to standardise packaging for cigarette packs.

Anecdotally, smoking for many evokes a sense of power and masculinity.

As statistics show that the majority of smokers are men, how about considering fuchsia pink as the designated standardised colour for future cigarette boxes?

I am certain many men will find it rather emasculating to whip out tiny little pink boxes from their pockets to light up.

Stephen Tan

In a Straits Times Facebook post, the paper asked people for their opinions on Tan’s suggestion, and sought suggestions on other measures may be used to deter smokers.

Facebook users were quick to jab at the letter, starting with the most (stereotypically) obvious conclusion:

Then proceeding to pick apart the logical fallacy of the suggestion:

And the fact that it’s indeed a time in our history where pink is no longer seen as exclusively feminine:

More interesting, however, are the very creative suggestions people came up with.

But ultimately, one person argues, if a smoker wants to smoke, no amount or type of packaging will stop him or her:

Top image adapted via Pixabay, The Straits Times and Know Your Meme

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore sky split into two distinct shades on Feb. 13 evening, explained

Interesting.

February 19, 01:25 am

S'pore buys 4 new submarines, the first is ready for use

Good to have in case we have unwanted intrusions into our territorial waters.

February 19, 01:07 am

New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok

Yaaaaaas.

February 18, 10:00 pm

You can now buy insurance to cover legal costs & counselling if you get harassed online

These days, the fear of this happening to you is real.

February 18, 08:00 pm

S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

It was an ephemeral experience.

February 18, 06:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close