ST Forum writer: sell cigarettes in pink packaging to make smoking “emasculating” for men

Cigarettes sold in Singapore may soon come in the colour of sludge, to dissuade smokers from being attracted to the packaging of cigarettes.

The packaging of the cigarettes will look something like this:

This comes as part of the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s plans to propose amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act in early 2019.

While the drab dark olive-brown colour was chosen to reduce the attractiveness of cigarettes, one Straits Times forum writer thought another colour would be equally, if not more effective for (male) smokers to kick the habit.

Here’s an excerpt of his letter published online:

THE PINK OF HEALTH The Health Ministry recently announced a plan to standardise packaging for cigarette packs. Anecdotally, smoking for many evokes a sense of power and masculinity. As statistics show that the majority of smokers are men, how about considering fuchsia pink as the designated standardised colour for future cigarette boxes? I am certain many men will find it rather emasculating to whip out tiny little pink boxes from their pockets to light up. Stephen Tan

In a Straits Times Facebook post, the paper asked people for their opinions on Tan’s suggestion, and sought suggestions on other measures may be used to deter smokers.

Facebook users were quick to jab at the letter, starting with the most (stereotypically) obvious conclusion:

Then proceeding to pick apart the logical fallacy of the suggestion:

And the fact that it’s indeed a time in our history where pink is no longer seen as exclusively feminine:

More interesting, however, are the very creative suggestions people came up with.

But ultimately, one person argues, if a smoker wants to smoke, no amount or type of packaging will stop him or her:

Top image adapted via Pixabay, The Straits Times and Know Your Meme