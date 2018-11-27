fbpx

Back
﻿

50% off all S’pore Starbucks Christmas beverages on Dec. 6, 2018, 5pm to 7pm at all stores

For charity.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 27, 2018 @ 11:13 am

Events

St Patrick's Day Street Festival 2019

15 March 2019 - 17 March 2019, 1600h-1900h

Circular Rd, Singapore

Upsurge

It’s the season of giving and Starbucks is offering all Christmas beverages at half price on Dec. 6 at all stores in Singapore.

Here are three Christmas beverages that you can get at a discounted price next Thursday: Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte and Toffee Nut Crunch Latte.

The 50 percent discount applies to these three drinks of all sizes.

However, it is limited to two orders per person and only during a window period from 5pm to 7pm on Dec. 6.

From Starbucks Singapore

For charity

Unlike your typical one-for-one, all proceeds from the sale of these Christmas drinks during the two hours will go to The Salvation Army.

Last year, Starbucks Singapore raised more than S$68,000 in total for this event.

Top photo collage from Starbucks Singapore


 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👵💯
Are you smarter than a 5th grader Smart Ah Ma?

💾📇
We set up an online store to help a Karang Guni man sell some of his stuff.

🏃📱
“It does not matter how slowly you run, as long as your instagram shots look nice”

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Famous London steakhouse Flat Iron's ex-employee opens pop-up steakhouse in S'pore March to April 2019

Looks nice.

February 28, 04:55 pm

Ho Ching gets pneumococcal vaccine jab with hubby, explains what it is & why it's important

Recommended for adults over 65 years old, or those with diabetes or other chronic conditions.

February 28, 04:31 pm

S'pore man recounts surviving Japanese execution during WWII & climbing out of Bedok mass grave

He was the only survivor of the Bedok Hill massacre.

February 28, 04:29 pm

Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam ends prematurely, no joint agreement signed

Nevertheless, Trump said Kim had promised there'd be no more nuclear and 'rockets' testing.

February 28, 04:09 pm

M'sian immigration officer allegedly hit by S'pore-registered car in JB

A witness suspected the driver to be drunk.

February 28, 03:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close