50% off all S’pore Starbucks Christmas beverages on Dec. 6, 2018, 5pm to 7pm at all stores

It’s the season of giving and Starbucks is offering all Christmas beverages at half price on Dec. 6 at all stores in Singapore.

Here are three Christmas beverages that you can get at a discounted price next Thursday: Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte and Toffee Nut Crunch Latte.

The 50 percent discount applies to these three drinks of all sizes.

However, it is limited to two orders per person and only during a window period from 5pm to 7pm on Dec. 6.

For charity

Unlike your typical one-for-one, all proceeds from the sale of these Christmas drinks during the two hours will go to The Salvation Army.

Last year, Starbucks Singapore raised more than S$68,000 in total for this event.

