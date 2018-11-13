Comic book titan Stan Lee dies aged 95

Master comic book storyteller Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.

Advertisement

His daughter J C Lee said in a statement to Reuters: “He felt an obligation to his fans to keep creating”

“He loved his life and he loved what he did for a living. His family loved him and his fans loved him. He was irreplaceable.”

The circumstances of his death are not immediately known.

Advertisement

Revitalised comics industry

Lee led Marvel to new heights in the 1960s and revitalised the comics industry with his superhero characters by collaborating with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Disney bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for US$4 billion (S$5.54 billion) to expand Disney’s roster of characters.

Lee was known for his cameo roles in most Marvel films.

Advertisement

His creations included the web-slinging teenager Spider-Man, the muscle-bound Hulk, mutant outsiders The X-Men, the close-knit Fantastic Four and the playboy-inventor Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man.

The Avengers roster of heroes and villains were Lee’s creation, as were the X-Men.

Lee was widely credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes.

This was after Americans had already become familiar with superheroes before Lee by being acquainted with Superman by Detective Comics in 1938.

DC Comics would go on to become Marvel’s arch rival.

Editor at 19

Lee was born as Stanley Martin Lieber in New York on Dec. 28, 1922, to Jewish immigrants from Romania.

He was a depression-era baby.

At age 17, he became an errand boy at Timely Comics, getting the job through his uncle.

By 19, he found himself editor-in-chief when the relative fell out with his editor in 1941,

The company would evolve into Marvel.

Advertisement

Many aspects of Lee’s life was revealed in his autobiography, Excelsior!.

He wrote Western stories and romances, as well as thought up superhero tales.

His home was in Long Island, New York, after he got married to actress Joan Lee in 1947. She died in 2017.

The couple had two children, Joan Celia born in 1950 and Jan Lee who died within three days of her birth in 1953.

It was in 1961 that Lee’s boss saw a rival publisher’s success with caped crusaders and told Lee to dream up a superhero team.

Lee’s wife had urged him to give comics one more shot.

This was after Lee felt comics was a dead-end career.

But he went on to create the complex characters he wanted to, with the Fantastic Four as one of the results.

Lee became Marvel’s publisher in 1972.

He went on the lecture circuit, moved to Los Angeles in 1980 and pursued opportunities for his characters in movies and television.

He remained connected with fans, writing a column called “Stan’s Soapbox”.

He would often slip in his catchphrase, “‘Nuff Said” or the sign-off “Excelsior!”

In his later years, he gave updates via Twitter.

The earliest announcement of his passing was made via his own Twitter account:

Advertisement

Lee always said that coming up with ideas was the easiest part.

Lee told The Guardian in 2000: “The hardest part is getting enough people to draw ’em all.”

“You know what it’s like? I can’t play a musical instrument to save my life. I’ll ask, say, a guitarist friend how he plays a melody with one hand and chords with the other when he’s only got one brain. He’ll say: ‘Stan, I don’t even think about it, I’ve done it all my life, it’s what I do.’ Well, it’s the same with me. Writing stories is what I do. I think about it, but it’s no problem. I’ve just gotta get the time to do it.”

Top photo via