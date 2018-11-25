fbpx

S’pore domestic helper receives handbag & red packet as early Christmas bonus, grateful to employer

Sweet.

Tanya Ong | November 25, 2018 @ 01:53 pm

Upsurge

Employers in Singapore can be pretty great.

Take for instance this employer who wanted to give her domestic helper a raise:

Foreign domestic helper in S’pore declines pay raise to S$800, says she is ‘already receiving too much’

Or this domestic helper, who said she was thankful for “great employers” so she could send her siblings to college and buy her family a house after 14 years of work:

S’pore domestic helper works 14 years, saves enough to build dream house, send siblings to college

Adding on to this list is Jackie Misa, a domestic helper in Singapore who recently took to Facebook group FDW in Singapore to share her gratitude.

Early Christmas bonus

According to Misa’s post, she wanted to “share the early Christmas bonus” that she received from her employer.

She attached a photo of a Charles & Keith handbag and a red packet with a handwritten note:

Photo via Jackie Misa’s Facebook post.

And this is the note on the red packet, filled with inspirational quotes:

Photo via Jackie Misa’s Facebook post.

“Trade your expectation for appreciation and the world changes for you.” — Anthony Robbins

Dearest Jackie,

Thank you and keep going and keep getting better. You’re all amazing! We love you! xoxo

“The trouble with opportunity is that it always comes disguised as hard work.”

GOD BLESS 🙂

“The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness” — by the Dalai Lama

In Misa’s post, she wrote that she is very happy to have met such an employer who appreciates her hard work.

“I’m really so bless[sic] to work with this family,” she added.

This is her post:

Others have happy accounts as well

In response to Misa’s Facebook post, several others have shared their positive experiences with generous employers:

Sweet.

Top photo via Jackie Misa’s Facebook post.
 

