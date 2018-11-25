S’pore domestic helper receives handbag & red packet as early Christmas bonus, grateful to employer

Employers in Singapore can be pretty great.

Take for instance this employer who wanted to give her domestic helper a raise:

Or this domestic helper, who said she was thankful for “great employers” so she could send her siblings to college and buy her family a house after 14 years of work:

Adding on to this list is Jackie Misa, a domestic helper in Singapore who recently took to Facebook group FDW in Singapore to share her gratitude.

Early Christmas bonus

According to Misa’s post, she wanted to “share the early Christmas bonus” that she received from her employer.

She attached a photo of a Charles & Keith handbag and a red packet with a handwritten note:

And this is the note on the red packet, filled with inspirational quotes:

“Trade your expectation for appreciation and the world changes for you.” — Anthony Robbins Dearest Jackie, Thank you and keep going and keep getting better. You’re all amazing! We love you! xoxo “The trouble with opportunity is that it always comes disguised as hard work.” GOD BLESS 🙂 “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness” — by the Dalai Lama

In Misa’s post, she wrote that she is very happy to have met such an employer who appreciates her hard work.

“I’m really so bless[sic] to work with this family,” she added.

This is her post:

Others have happy accounts as well

In response to Misa’s Facebook post, several others have shared their positive experiences with generous employers:

Sweet.

