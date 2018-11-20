fbpx

S’pore awaits boost to GDP, exports & options for companies following CPTPP implementation

If at first you don't succeed, try again.

Sulaiman Daud | November 20, 2018 @ 04:27 pm

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), one of the largest trade agreements in the Asia Pacific stalled in its tracks indefinitely after the U.S. decided to withdraw in Jan. 2017.

But the rest of the member nations, including Singapore, have not given up hope.

On July 19, Singapore officially ratified the replacement to the TPP, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The agreement, expected to create a common market of US$10 trillion and 500 million people, will come into effect on Dec. 30, 2018.

But what does it mean for the Singapore economy? According to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, it will give us a significant boost.

Exports and GDP may grow by 0.2 per cent each

In a written reply to a Parliament question on Nov. 19, Chan said:

“The CPTPP will expand Singapore’s economic space and promote new sources of growth for trade and investment. Singapore’s total exports and GDP can each potentially increase by up to 0.2 per cent as a result.”

In addition, it provides Singapore a platform to trade with two member countries who have yet to sign individual trade agreements with us, Mexico and Canada.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in town recently as a guest of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the Asean and EAS summits.

PM Lee discussed the progress made on the CPTPP with him and other leaders, such as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

Concrete benefits for companies

In his reply, Chan outlined the specific ways in which businesses could benefit from the CPTPP:

  • Singapore exporters will benefit from the eliminated tariffs and other barriers in the CPTPP markets.
  • Service providers in fields like telecommunications, professional services and transport will enjoy preferential access in the CPTPP countries.
  • Investors benefit from the increased protection for investments, and the removal of restrictions on foreign equity.
  • Companies can bid for more government contracts in the CPTPP countries.

But trade agreements aren’t just about numbers alone.

Chan stated that Singapore companies will also benefit from a common set of enforceable rules and laws, which is a key asset for a small country like Singapore looking to establish an even playing field with larger countries.

And SMEs won’t be left out, as the CPTPP includes specific provisions to support their growth, including capacity-building activities.

While concerns remain over the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, the CPTPP could be a valuable asset to help companies fight against the headwinds of 2019.

Top image from Canada’s International Trade – Global Affairs Canada’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

