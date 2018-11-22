Skyscraper in Bangkok has observation galleries with glass floors to walk on
There are admission charges for the observation decks.
Events
King Power Mahanakhon, a skyscraper in Bangkok, has observatory decks open to the public.
Observatory decks
The building, which opened in 2016, is a mixed-use skyscraper in the Silom/ Sathon central business district of Bangkok.
It was only recently, however, that the building opened up its observatories to the public.
On the 78th floor, there is an observation deck where one can enjoy a view of Bangkok from over 300m above ground:
Bangkok city . . . . #huaweimate20pro #city #cityview #skyscraper #skyscrapers #cityscape #skyline #building #rooftop #urban #sky #light #travel #instagood #instamood #ig_color #top #high #skyporn #viewpoint #view #photooftheday #travelgram #instatravel #mahanakhon #mahanakhonskywalk #bangkok #thailand
Glass floor
To get another view of the city, one can also walk on one of the world’s largest glass tray floor which juts out over the edge of the 78th floor.
Here’s a look at the glass floor:
นาทีนี้ใครๆก็พูดถึง!!! คิงเพาเวอร์ มหานคร และมหานคร สกายวอล์ค ที่นี่คือ…จุดชมวิวที่สูงที่สุดของประเทศไทย (314 เมตร) สามารถมองเห็นวิวกรุงเทพมหานครได้ 360 องศา มองไกลสุดลูกหูลูกตา จะเห็นอ่าวไทย ยิ่งช่วง เย็น ลมโชยๆ บรรยากาศดีมากๆ เลยค่ะ ที่ห้ามพลาด ต้องมาเช็คอินนอนเล่นบน Glass Tray หรือพื้นกระจกลอยฟ้าให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนลอยอยู่กลางอากาศ วัดใจคนกลัวความสูงสุดๆ ค่ะ ถ้าไม่เชื่อต้องมาลอง เดี๋ยวจะคุยกับเค้าไม่รู้เรื่อง #kingpowermahanakhon #mahanakhonskywalk #sogoodconsulting #PRนวขนตาเบอร์แรง
For the faint at heart, the 74th floor features an indoor observation deck as well.
Observatory details
The observatories, unfortunately, are not free.
A ticket for access to the 74th floor (only indoor observatory) costs 850 baht (about S$35).
For access to the indoor and outdoor observatories (both 74th and 78th floor), an adult ticket costs 1,050 baht (about S$43).
There are separate ticket charges for children under the age of 12, and seniors above the age of 60.
The building is located at 114 Naradhiwat Rajanagarindra Road.
The nearest BTS station is Chong Nonsi.
Top photo composite image via Instagram users @monladaja & @kangchnk
