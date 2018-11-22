Skyscraper in Bangkok has observation galleries with glass floors to walk on

King Power Mahanakhon, a skyscraper in Bangkok, has observatory decks open to the public.

Advertisement

Observatory decks

The building, which opened in 2016, is a mixed-use skyscraper in the Silom/ Sathon central business district of Bangkok.





Advertisement

It was only recently, however, that the building opened up its observatories to the public.

On the 78th floor, there is an observation deck where one can enjoy a view of Bangkok from over 300m above ground:

Glass floor

To get another view of the city, one can also walk on one of the world’s largest glass tray floor which juts out over the edge of the 78th floor.

Here’s a look at the glass floor:

Advertisement

For the faint at heart, the 74th floor features an indoor observation deck as well.

Advertisement

Observatory details

The observatories, unfortunately, are not free.

A ticket for access to the 74th floor (only indoor observatory) costs 850 baht (about S$35).

For access to the indoor and outdoor observatories (both 74th and 78th floor), an adult ticket costs 1,050 baht (about S$43).

There are separate ticket charges for children under the age of 12, and seniors above the age of 60.

The building is located at 114 Naradhiwat Rajanagarindra Road.

The nearest BTS station is Chong Nonsi.

Top photo composite image via Instagram users @monladaja & @kangchnk