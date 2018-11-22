Deaf S’porean shares detailed experience about his difficulty with learning & how he reads a lot

Not many of us would have interacted with a person with a hearing disability.

And even for those of us who have, do we really know about their experiences and challenges?

To answer pressing questions about what it is like, Alvan Yap, a Singaporean who has a hearing disability, has written a detailed Facebook post about his experiences and perspectives regarding hearing loss.

Same questions asked

The post also reflects his actual answers to questions posed by a friend for an academic research paper, which he felt would be worth sharing with the general public, given that others have asked him similar questions from time to time.

Yap explained that he was diagnosed with hearing loss in Primary 2, which means he was eight years old, when he failed two hearing tests.

He currently has severe to profound hearing loss, a condition that has progressively worsened since he was a child.

However, that has not stopped him from helping others.

Yap taught deaf children and adults for six years in three schools in Singapore, as well as overseas.

Trouble with hearing aids

Contrary to popular belief, hearing aids do not exactly enable the hearing impaired to hear perfectly.

Moreover, as a child, Yap recalled being self-conscious about using hearing aids, and that the sounds heard through the aid were “distorted” and “scary”.

Yap also wrote that with hearing aids, speech was very much incomprehensible to him 80 to 100 percent of the time.

Looking back, the greatest frustration was that I could hear sounds and speech when I was using my hearing aids – yes, sure, definitely. I. Can. Hear. But I couldn’t understand what was being said much of the time. Repeat – I. Cannot. Understand.

He attributes this to the poor quality of analogue hearing aids, and a less than conducive environment filled with noise.

The importance of language, regardless of sign or speech

One of the most pertinent points in his post is regarding children with hearing loss learning language while still young.

He highlighted that people often pit learning speech versus learning sign language as a false dichotomy, meaning that it is often misunderstood that children with progressive hearing loss have to pick and choose either speech or sign language and give up on one.

Yap debunks that concept, clarifying that the most important thing would be to actually approach learning of language as a whole, be it from speech or signing.

Yap also said he picked up the reading habit, as “bookworm” kids do:

But from primary school onwards, my hearing seemed to nosedive, and I could no longer hear well enough (even with hearing aids) to pick up more language that way. But I did acquire an intense, all-consuming love of books and reading around the same time – I read everything I could and I could read beyond my supposed academic level. My simplistic theory is: if you read widely and deeply enough from young, you will also get the knack of writing good. In a way, that was a purely random lucky break which saved me, else I would have been cut off from language in a significant aspect.

Yap himself learnt sign language when he was in university, which convinced him it’s no problem if kids start with one form of language first, as they can always pick the other up along the way:

Let me phrase it in a commonsensical way: It’s important for children with hearing loss to acquire language at the same rate as hearing children, and have the same access to language to do so, and undergo normal cognitive development. It is like saying, every child should get enough nutrients to develop normally and not end up physically stunted. No one disagrees on this right? […] To those who feel that [learning sign would mean kids would lose out in learning or using speech], I would pose this question to them: Is there any scientific evidence or research which shows that signing will affect the acquisition of speech? I believe not. In fact, the opposite is true – research has shown that learning sign (which is easier and more accessible for deaf kids) helps in speech development and, more importantly, in language and cognitive development. Again, again, again – language first. Children will naturally pick up language in the ways which are most accessible to them. And if that happens to be sign, so..? Go ahead. Language first!

He did highlight, however, that not all children would pick up language at a normal rate even with oral-based therapies.

Children who fail to acquire language skills before the age of six risks being at a disadvantage compared to their peers, and become cognitively impaired for life.

Top image adapted via Pixabay