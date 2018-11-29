fbpx

S’pore Redditors help rid HDB blocks of algae growth 3 days after posting about it

Effecting change via your keyboard.

Tanya Ong | November 29, 2018 @ 11:21 am

On Nov. 25, a photo was shared on a Reddit thread showing algae growth on the concrete flooring below blocks of HDB flats.

“Poor workmanship”

This is the picture posted by Reddit u/random_avocado:

Photo via reddit u/random_avocado

The exact date the photo was taken is not clear, but the location is at the area surrounding the void deck of several blocks in Woodlands Street 81.

Two days after the photo was posted, The Straits Times reported on the algae growth on Nov. 27 — a story that was also picked up by the alt media in Singapore.

ST stated that the algae growth was “caused by poor workmanship from the re-rendering of the concrete surface”.

According to a Sembawang Town Council spokesperson, the contractor in charge of the re-rendering has also agreed to carry out rectification works.

Algae subsequently removed

On Nov. 28, Reddit u/random_avocado posted an update, saying that the algae has been removed:

Photo via Reddit u/random_avocado

And in response, several Redditors praised u/random_avocado for effecting change — ironically or unironically:

Prior to the Reddit post, it is unclear if any resident had written to the Town Council regarding the algae issue.

Regardless, keyboards effect change.

Top photo composite image by Reddit u/random_avocado

