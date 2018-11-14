S’pore & China enjoy warm ties due to foundation laid by their leaders: Heng Swee Keat

Singapore and China enjoy strong bilateral ties as their leaders had been “laying the foundation” since then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s 1976 visit to China, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday (Nov. 13).

Friendship between Lee and Deng helped both countries collaborate further

He said the “friendship” between Lee and former Chinese Paramount Leader Deng Xiaoping “sowed the seeds for further collaboration” between both countries, noting that Deng’s visit to Singapore in 1978 took place shortly before China made its decision to open up economically.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Deng’s visit to Singapore.

Heng was speaking at the welcome banquet for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held by the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

About 1,000 business leaders from Singapore, China and the region attended the event.

Singapore-China cooperation

Three joint projects

Heng raised examples of government-to-government projects between the two countries, such as the Suzhou Industrial Park set up 24 years ago, the Tianjin Eco-city project started 10 years ago, and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative.

Supports China’s BRI

He pointed out that Singapore is an “early and consistent supporter of China’s integration with the global economy”, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), citing the example of the CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor adding a new link between Western China and Southeast Asia.

Heng also said Singapore is “promoting greater cooperation in financial and legal advisory services” to support BRI projects.

New agreements signed

In addition, Heng brought up the agreements witnessed by PM Lee Hsien Loong and Premier Li the day before on Nov. 13.

He raised the example of the upgrading of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA) that showed that cooperation between the two countries “continues to evolve” with their “developmental needs”.

The agreements are expected to allow Singaporean businesses greater access into the Chinese market.

Li thanked Singapore for its support

Li, on his first official visit to Singapore as China’s Premier, thanked Singapore and its business community for being involved in China’s reform and opening during the 40 years since Deng Xiaoping first visited here, according to The Straits Times.

He said the relationship has been a “win-win for both sides”, and expressed his desire to further boost bilateral ties between Singapore and China:

“I believe we have bountiful opportunities for cooperation, and these opportunities that we together generate will deliver benefits to people of our two countries.”

He also gave a speech on Nov. 13 at the 44th Singapore Lecture “Pursuing Open and Integrated Development for Shared Prosperity” held by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute along with Business China.

Besides PM Lee, the event was attended by DPM Teo Chee Hean, CEO of Business China Tin Pei Ling, as well as Member of ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Board of Trustees M Rajaram.

Li first talked about how on the same day 40 years ago, Deng visited Singapore to meet with then Prime Minister Lee.

He noted that Singapore-China relations have grown stronger since then, and gave his gratitude to Singapore for its contribution towards China’s economic development.

In addition, he called for the international order to uphold multilateralism and free trade, saying that tariffs are not only detrimental to China, but also to the entire world economy.

He added that China has always promoted just and fair trade.

Li would be attending the 33th Asean Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS).

He called on President Halimah Yacob on Nov. 14.

His last day here is Friday, Nov. 16.

Top image via CGTN/YT