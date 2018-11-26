Burger shop in [email protected] lets you add as many beef patties as you want for S$2.50 each
There is a new addition to the food galore that is the basement level of [email protected]
So Shiok burger with six patties
A burger shop called Shiok Ave opened last month.
One of their specialities is the So Shiok burger, which consists of six beef patties, melted cheese, and a sunny side up egg between two charcoal buns.
A set of six layered So Shiok beef burger comes with fries and costs S$20.
Customisable burger
If you find that too much, a basic So Shiok burger (with two Angus beef patties) costs S$10.
You can also have a six-layered chicken burger, or customise how tall you want your burger to be.
Every additional beef patty costs S$2.50 while a chicken patty costs S$2.
Other locally flavoured burgers under S$10
The burger shop brands itself for local flavoured burgers, such as Satay burger, Hainanese chilli chicken burger and Salted-egged chicken burger.
Satay burger at S$7
Super Spicy Hainanese Chili chicken burger at S$6
Salted-egged chicken burger at S$7
For cheese lovers, you might be interested in this cheesy patty burger.
Cheesy patty burger at S$6
With an additional S$3, you can make it a filling meal with a drink and snacks (goreng pisang or fries).
Address: 313 Somerset #B3-43 S238895
Opening Hours: 11am-10pm, daily
Top photo collage from Shiok Ave’s Instagram.
