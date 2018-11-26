fbpx

Burger shop in [email protected] lets you add as many beef patties as you want for S$2.50 each

Quick bite before a movie.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 26, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Upsurge

There is a new addition to the food galore that is the basement level of [email protected]

So Shiok burger with six patties

A burger shop called Shiok Ave opened last month.

One of their specialities is the So Shiok burger, which consists of six beef patties, melted cheese, and a sunny side up egg between two charcoal buns.

A set of six layered So Shiok beef burger comes with fries and costs S$20.

Customisable burger

If you find that too much, a basic So Shiok burger (with two Angus beef patties) costs S$10.

Image from Shiok Ave Instagram

You can also have a six-layered chicken burger, or customise how tall you want your burger to be.

Every additional beef patty costs S$2.50 while a chicken patty costs S$2.

Other locally flavoured burgers under S$10

Image from Shiok Ave Facebook video

The burger shop brands itself for local flavoured burgers, such as Satay burger, Hainanese chilli chicken burger and Salted-egged chicken burger.

Satay burger at S$7

Super Spicy Hainanese Chili chicken burger at S$6

Salted-egged chicken burger at S$7

For cheese lovers, you might be interested in this cheesy patty burger.

Cheesy patty burger at S$6

With an additional S$3, you can make it a filling meal with a drink and snacks (goreng pisang or fries).

Full video:

Address: 313 Somerset #B3-43 S238895

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm, daily

Top photo collage from Shiok Ave’s Instagram.

 

