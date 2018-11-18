Scoot passenger requests cup of water during flight delay, complains that he got a cup of ice instead

You might have heard about the recent bout of flights getting delayed by air traffic congestion and what was said to be inclement weather:

Over at local budget airline Scoot, one of its flights to Osaka in Japan was grounded for longer than expected too.

And one passenger was unhappy about a certain situation, explained in a complaint he posted to Scoot’s Facebook page:

In case you can’t see the post and its contents, here’s a quick rundown.

Passenger Gene Goh was seated in this flight on Scoot, which would depart from Singapore to Osaka.

During the delay in take off, he requested a cup of water from the flight crew.

Now as you know, water is not given free to passengers on budget flights. By right, it is sold in bottles.

“Not being unreasonable” for asking for water

Despite this, Goh was given a cup of ice and told to wait for it to melt. He is upset about this, claiming he was “not being unreasonable”; all he was asking for was a cup of water.

It took a couple of people to remind him that there were limitations to his budget flight.

Some said he should be thankful that he even got a cup of ice for free when local coffee shops charge for extra ice.

Others called him out for being entitled:

There were also some concerned about the fact that Goh would have been alright with drinking tap water from the plane.

In any case, as some helpfully observed, Goh could have always brought a bottle to fill with water before boarding the plane:

Or, alternatively, just suck it up and buy a bottle of water:

Because it could be much worse.

Top image adapted via Gene Goh’s post on Scoot’s Facebook page

