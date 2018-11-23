Scoot drops S’pore-Honolulu flight route after less than 2 years from June 2019

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a series of network changes this week, ahead of SilkAir’s merger into SIA.

Its budget arm Scoot will now take on several of SilkAir’s routes over the next two years, and will also transfer some of its own routes to existing destinations served by SilkAir and SIA.

Amidst the reshuffling of routes, SIA has also announced the cancellation of Scoot’s service to Honolulu with effect from June 2019, citing weak demand. This is less than two years after its inaugural flight on Dec 19, 2017.

Customers with existing bookings will be provided the option to switch to the new Scoot, SIA or SilkAir flights where possible, though for customers with affected bookings to Honolulu, they can only request a refund since there are no replacement flights.

Chasing AirAsia X

Scoot first announced its Honolulu route in July 2017, which would be operated via Osaka. It was Scoot’s first destination in the U.S., and its second long-haul destination after Athens.

The announcement was made hot on the heels of AirAsia X’s own inaugural flight to Honolulu in June 2017, which was also via Osaka.

The new route gained a lot of buzz early on, with early bird fares of $555 round-trip in economy. However, AirAsia X also boasted attractive pricing, allowing customers to snag a one-way from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka for as little as US$149.

With no Southeast Asian carrier operating flights to Hawaii prior to AirAsia X and Scoot, it was clear that both carriers would be competing head on for customers in the region.

High hopes for Honolulu

When the route first started, the budget carrier showed optimism for its performance. Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said Scoot was “confident that travellers from Singapore and the region are eager to visit Hawaii as a world-famous vacation destination”.

In fact, Scoot was so excited about its Honolulu flights that it gave one of the Boeing 787-8s operating the route a name with a Hawaiian flair: getting lei’d.

Getting lei’d refers to receiving a garland of flowers upon arriving in Hawaii, although its cheeky double meaning is characteristic of Scoot’s marketing efforts.

But there are reasons it may struggle

However, despite the excitement, a route like this was bound to face certain roadblocks eventually.

As Hawaii is primarily a leisure destination, Scoot cannot count on much business travel to help fill seats. Long-haul leisure routes are notoriously difficult to turn a profit, and flights to Honolulu, as it turns out, are no exception.

With Singapore being a relatively small market, Scoot likely hoped that there will be demand from not only Singapore, but also the surrounding region. However, AirAsia X’s constant pressure in the form of low prices has stymied that.

With flights operated via Osaka, the intention was also to fill the planes with passengers from Singapore-Osaka and Osaka-Honolulu. Even for the latter, though, Scoot faces intense competition beyond just AirAsia X.

Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines all operate the Osaka-Honolulu route, and all three full-service carriers operate daily, rather than the four-times-a-week flights operated by Scoot.

SIA’s last flight to Honolulu was in 1992

Scoot is the first airline to service Hawaii from Singapore since Singapore Airlines sent its last flight on its Singapore-Taipei-Honolulu-Los Angeles route on July 31, 1992. With its suspension, Singaporeans who wish to visit Hawaii must contend with a two-stop itinerary, such as AirAsia X’s Singapore-Kuala Lumpur-Osaka-Honolulu route, which is rather laborious for a tropical getaway.

While SIA has significantly increased its U.S. presence in recent years, with non-stop flights to San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, Hawaii is unlikely to be a non-stop destination for SIA.

Many of SIA’s non-stop U.S. flights feature a premium-heavy cabin, which will be difficult to fill without business travellers. With most leisure travellers preferring to choose the cheapest option, SIA is unlikely to be able to revive its old route.

This means that come June 2019, it will be that much harder for Singaporeans to… get lei’d.

Top image via Scoot.