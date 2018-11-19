SAF medical officers do not revoke MCs issued by GPs: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

Recently, in October, a doctor wrote a Straits Times forum letter calling out the negligent and dismissive conduct of military doctors in Singapore.

SAF medical officers revoked leave

In his letter, he claimed that he has encountered cases where injured full-time national servicemen (NSF) were given medical leave by doctors outside of the in-camp medical centre, only to have the medical leave revoked.

The soldiers were then made to return to their duties, which aggravated the injuries sustained by them.

The doctor also suggested that errant commanders and doctors should be reported to Mindef and the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) respectively.

PQ submitted by Faisal Manap

Following the discussion, Member of Parliament (MP) Muhamad Faisal bin Abdul Manap submitted a Parliamentary Question to the Defence Minister.

This is the PQ, which was asked in Parliament on Nov. 19:

(a) in the last three years, how many cases of Full-Time National Servicemen’s medical leave issued by private GPs have been revoked by SAF’s in-camp medical officers; (b) what are the main reasons for the revocations; and (c) what are the processes involved prior to the in-camp medical officer’s revocation of the medical leave

Ng Eng Hen’s response

In response to Faisal’s question, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen clarified that SAF medical officers “do not revoke medical certificates (MCs) issued by external medical practitioners”.

However, Ng stated that these medical officers may conduct a “clinic review of the SAF personnel’s medical condition” and subsequently, “propose an amendment to the MC”.

This amendment could include an adjustment to the duration of the MC, or exemption from specific activities.

Ng also highlighted that there is a process for such an amendment to take place:

“To effect such an amendment, the medical officer either discusses the case with the medical practitioner who issued the original MC, or refers the SAF personnel to a relevant specialist who can advise on the proposed amendment.”

“Instances of amendments to MCs are infrequent in the SAF,” Ng added.

Photo composite image via The Singapore Army’s Facebook & gov.sg.