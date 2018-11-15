Rosmah Mansor pleads not guilty to bribery charges, bail set at RM1 million

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was charged in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 15.

Two charges were read out.

According to Malaysiakini, the charges are related to the contract for a solar panel project worth RM1.25 billion (S$410.6 million), meant to benefit schools in rural Sarawak.

Two charges

For the first charge, Rosmah allegedly solicited RM187.5 million (S$61.6 million) from contractor Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, in return for helping to secure a direct tender from the Ministry of Education for the project.

For the second charge, Rosmah allegedly accepted RM1.5 million (S$492,755) from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, to help secure the project.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges, and claimed trial to both.

Bail granted, with conditions

Bail was granted and set at RM1 million (S$328,500), with two conditions.

Half the amount has to be paid today, with the other half required to be paid within the next seven days.

Judge Azman Ahmad has set Dec. 10, 2018 as the date for the mention of the case.

