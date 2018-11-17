What animal are you in the workplace jungle?

You might be reading this while taking a break from manoeuvring around the most treacherous place on earth.

Also known as the office.

If you think about it, the office is a lot like the jungle: you are locked down for eight hours with that crouching tiger on your left who is ready to pounce on any mistakes, the hidden dragon two aisles down who you cannot read and of course the infamous snake eater.

But what about you? How high up (or low) are you in the food chain?

Take this quiz and find out.

Top photo adapted from Burst.

This sponsored quiz article by River Safari makes the writer feels fearsome and wholesome about colleagues.