fbpx

Back
﻿

Man claims weight of pumpkin from NTUC FairPrice differs from amount on tag by more than 1kg

Weight on tag: 1.898kg. Weight on home kitchen scale: 828.6g.

Tanya Ong | November 13, 2018 @ 04:39 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

NTUC FairPrice sells prepackaged fruits and vegetables with stickers indicating their weight and corresponding prices.

And sometimes, people take issue with the initially-indicated masses.

Last month, for instance, one lady complained that a pre-packaged bag of sweet potatoes was 10 per cent lighter than what the tag claimed:

Lady complains to NTUC FairPrice because its 750g sweet potatoes weighs 678g to 732g

Recently, however, another person has claimed a much bigger discrepancy between what was shown on the sticker and what was supposedly the actual weight of the item — a more than 100 per cent difference.

Pumpkin supposedly 1kg lighter

In a Facebook post, one Kayden Ong uploaded a photo of a halved pumpkin on a weighing scale.

The scale read 828.6g, while the tag listed the weight of the pumpkin as 1.88kg.

Ong was charged S$3.42 for the halved pumpkin, which he said he purchased at Jurong East Mall (JEM).

Photo via Kayden Ong’s Facebook post. We’ve digitally brightened the area circled as it was quite dark in the original picture.

In a comment on Ong’s post, NTUC FairPrice responded asking Ong to provide them with his receipt details.

Unfortunately, it seems like Ong had already thrown his receipt away:

This is Ong’s Facebook post:

FairPrice responds

In response to queries from Mothership, an NTUC FairPrice spokesperson said they have “been in contact with the customer” and the “store has since conducted a check on all existing stocks to ensure accuracy”.

They also said that they will “honour a full refund or exchange for products should they (customers) be unsatisfied with their purchase”.

Their statement stopped short, however, of addressing whether or not the tagged weight really did differ in weight from the pumpkin’s actual mass by as much as was claimed.

Here’s their statement shared with us in full:

“FairPrice has since been in contact with the customer to aid into our investigation into this matter. We take this matter seriously and the store has since conducted a check on all existing stocks to ensure accuracy. All weighing scales are regularly verified for accuracy by a government certified vendor. Unannounced checks are also conducted on our stores by the authorities to ensure that the scales comply to industry standards and guidelines.

To safeguard the interests of our customers, we also have in place a policy where we will honour a full refund or exchange for products should they be unsatisfied with their purchase.

FairPrice continuously strives to maintain high service quality to ensure that customers are able to shop at stores with peace of mind. As a socially responsible retailer, FairPrice seeks to provide quality products at best value to our customers.”

Top photo via Kayden Ong’s Facebook post & JEM.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

33-year-old SAF regular found dead at Kranji Camp II stairway landing

Non-training related death.

February 15, 12:02 am

Pedestrian hit by bus near Chinatown after walking into driver's blind spot conveyed conscious to SGH

Why you should look out for vehicles at the pedestrian crossing.

February 14, 11:54 pm

Facebook removes 2 accounts belonging to American conman Mikhy K Farrera Brochez

For violating community standards.

February 14, 11:25 pm

Lieutenant Adnan's battle of Bukit Chandu rewritten as badass story by American writer

Not the kind of stuff you'll see in a textbook.

February 14, 10:49 pm

People's Voice chief Lim Tean repays Chinese businessman S$215,000, bankruptcy application withdrawn

GE, here he comes.

February 14, 10:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close