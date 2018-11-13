Man claims weight of pumpkin from NTUC FairPrice differs from amount on tag by more than 1kg

NTUC FairPrice sells prepackaged fruits and vegetables with stickers indicating their weight and corresponding prices.

And sometimes, people take issue with the initially-indicated masses.

Advertisement

Last month, for instance, one lady complained that a pre-packaged bag of sweet potatoes was 10 per cent lighter than what the tag claimed:

Recently, however, another person has claimed a much bigger discrepancy between what was shown on the sticker and what was supposedly the actual weight of the item — a more than 100 per cent difference.

Advertisement

Pumpkin supposedly 1kg lighter

In a Facebook post, one Kayden Ong uploaded a photo of a halved pumpkin on a weighing scale.

The scale read 828.6g, while the tag listed the weight of the pumpkin as 1.88kg.

Ong was charged S$3.42 for the halved pumpkin, which he said he purchased at Jurong East Mall (JEM).

Advertisement

In a comment on Ong’s post, NTUC FairPrice responded asking Ong to provide them with his receipt details.

Unfortunately, it seems like Ong had already thrown his receipt away:

This is Ong’s Facebook post:

Advertisement

FairPrice responds

In response to queries from Mothership, an NTUC FairPrice spokesperson said they have “been in contact with the customer” and the “store has since conducted a check on all existing stocks to ensure accuracy”.

They also said that they will “honour a full refund or exchange for products should they (customers) be unsatisfied with their purchase”.

Their statement stopped short, however, of addressing whether or not the tagged weight really did differ in weight from the pumpkin’s actual mass by as much as was claimed.

Here’s their statement shared with us in full:

“FairPrice has since been in contact with the customer to aid into our investigation into this matter. We take this matter seriously and the store has since conducted a check on all existing stocks to ensure accuracy. All weighing scales are regularly verified for accuracy by a government certified vendor. Unannounced checks are also conducted on our stores by the authorities to ensure that the scales comply to industry standards and guidelines. To safeguard the interests of our customers, we also have in place a policy where we will honour a full refund or exchange for products should they be unsatisfied with their purchase. FairPrice continuously strives to maintain high service quality to ensure that customers are able to shop at stores with peace of mind. As a socially responsible retailer, FairPrice seeks to provide quality products at best value to our customers.”

Advertisement

Top photo via Kayden Ong’s Facebook post & JEM.