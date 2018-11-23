fbpx

Back
﻿

Social influencer goes AWOL after product promotion dispute

An Instagram Story and an Instagram Post are two different things.

Sulaiman Daud | November 23, 2018 @ 01:38 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It can be tough for a beauty company to differentiate themselves from the rest of the crowd.

But it’s even tougher if the social influencer you work with doesn’t abide by your instructions.

Social influencer volunteered

Local online store Beauty Carousel wanted to promote their product, the Bio-Piel Petit Ato Body Lotion.

It costs $59.90 for a 400 ml bottle, but the one they offered for PR purposes was a 200 ml bottle shipped in from Korea.

They decided the best way was to get an influencer to use it and do a shout-out via an Instagram post.

On May 12, 2018, social influencer Priscilla Gan responded and said she was interested. She agreed to promote the body lotion in an Instagram post.

Screen shot from @prissyganny’s Instagram page.

Gan did give a shoutout to the body lotion on May 24 — but it was in an Instagram story, not an Instagram post.

For those not in the know, an Instagram story disappears after 24 hours (unless you save it) while an Instagram post stays up on your profile page.

Beauty Carousel didn’t realise that Gan had yet to post on her Instagram until sometime in October:

Pic from Beauty Carousel.

Unfortunately, Gan had already finished using the product:

Pic from Beauty Carousel.

“More of an outdoor lifestyle theme”

However, Gan declined to re-post the picture on her Instagram profile as she felt it did not suit her profile’s “lifestyle outdoor” theme.

Still, she asked for another bottle of the product:

Pic from Beauty Carousel.

But Beauty Carousel declined, and reminded her of their agreement to promote the product via an Instagram post, not an Instagram story:

Pic from Beauty Carousel.

They suggested using the old photo in a new multiple image post, with Gan posing in one photo and the pic of the body lotion in another.

Gan agreed to do so on Oct. 18, then mysteriously ceased communications with Beauty Carousel:

Pic from Beauty Carousel.

She was apparently uncontactable by Instagram DM, emails or Whatsapp.

Beauty Carousel also claimed that they tried calling Gan by phone, only to have her claim the reception was bad and hang up after they introduced themselves.

Screen shot via @prissyganny’s Instagram page.

Gan has promoted other products and services through her Instagram posts, but still not the body lotion as of Nov. 22.

Mothership reached out to Priscilla Gan by email for comment one week ago, and followed up with a reminder via Instagram DM, but she has yet to reply.

(Editor’s update): At about 3:00 pm on Nov. 23, Gan replied to Mothership’s messages.

She said that she created the Instagram story for Beauty Carousel “immediately”.

She also said that months afterwards, Beauty Carousel requested for an Instagram post, but she lost the product. Hence she wishes to remain with the Instagram story at the moment.

Gan added that she will settle payment with Beauty Carousel.

(Editor’s update5:30 pm): Gan also provided a screen shot of two calls she supposedly had with Beauty Carousel on Nov. 2, which you can see below.

She said this showed she was “contactable”, but her response was “slow”.

Screen shot provided by Priscilla Gan.

Top image adapted from @prissygan’s Instagram page and pic by Beauty Carousel.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨
Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆
Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧
Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕
Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃
Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Entrepreneurial people selling 'Is it because I'm Chinese?' catchphrase on t-shirts for S$18

Late-stage capitalism.

February 24, 01:53 pm

Veteran S'porean artist with 90% blindness & Stage 4 cancer explains why she chose to go off treatment

Chng Seok Tin's story of fortitude and perseverance in her art is beautiful, moving and inspiring.

February 24, 12:10 pm

Instagram-worthy Unicornetto now in 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.80, available for limited period

Pretty.

February 24, 11:49 am

Church informs SDP it cannot rent auditorium for campaign launch 26 hours before event

Kingdom Community Church initially said all events were called off because of a JTC inspection, but later changed their tune.

February 24, 09:40 am

Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng proposes 70 or 75 years old retirement age to make CPF savings last

People are living longer.

February 24, 05:43 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close