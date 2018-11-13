PM Lee: Multilateral cooperation more urgent than ever for Asean

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave the opening address for the 33rd Asean Summit today (Nov. 13) at Suntec City.

Advertisement

Multilateral system under stress

PM Lee asked how could Asean “stay united, effective and relevant for our peoples” when its external environment was “rapidly changing”.

The world order was at a turning point where the multilateral system, which underpinned Asean’s growth and stability, had come under stress, according to him.

Countries, including major powers, said PM Lee, were “resorting to unilateral actions and bilateral deals, and even explicitly repudiating multilateral approaches and institutions”.

Advertisement

Asean still able to work together

Even with big power competition and shifts against multilateralism pulling Asean members in different directions, coupled with member countries having their own interests and calculations, PM Lee said that Asean was still able to find common ground and work together.

He explained this was due to the conviction of Asean members — that Asean was “greater than the sum of its parts”.

Advertisement

“Through Asean, we’ve been able to cooperate and engage with major countries and international organisations using various Asean-centric platforms,” he added.

With a growing middle class and young workforce, Asean is set to become the world’s fourth largest economy by 2030 according to PM Lee.

Multilateral cooperation to meet challenges

Next, PM Lee highlighted several challenges, apart from the strategic shift mentioned earlier, Asean member countries will have to address.

The first was digital technology which has disrupted economies and “dramatically changed how we live, work, and interact with one another”, and also made countries susceptible to cyber attacks.

PM Lee also mentioned that non-traditional and transnational threats such as terrorism and climate change were looming on the horizon.

He noted that terrorism was a “grave threat” to the multi-ethnic and multi-religious social fabric of Asean member countries, while member countries were also vulnerable to climate change due to coast lines and changing weather patterns affected crop yield.

Advertisement

He said all these challenges meant that multilateral cooperation was more urgent than ever.

Explaining that these problems shared by Asean states were complex and unprecedented, he said that no country could deal with them alone.

He called for member countries to pool ideas and resources together to overcome these issues.

Asean moving forward

PM Lee said that the theme of Singapore’s Asean chairmanship was “resilience” and “innovation” was to meet these challenges and prepare Asean for the future.

He said he was glad that during Singapore’s term as chairman, Asean countries redoubled their integration efforts and came up with measures that laid the foundation for a united, effective and relevant Asean.

Advertisement

Asean has reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral trade and made substantial progress towards completing negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, he added.

“We’ve strengthened the basis for a rules-based regional environment with the conclusion of a Model Asean Extradition Treaty,” he said.

He said that these “deliverables” underscored Asean’s “strong belief” that multilateralism remained an important basis for international cooperation and for the region’s growth and stability.

You can watch the opening address here: