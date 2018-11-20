fbpx

Designer duo take down pixelated camo mourning pins post, say “authorities” requested them to do so

The authorities are not named however.

Matthias Ang | November 20, 2018 @ 10:27 am

Previously, on Nov. 14, artist & designer duo ZeharnZeherng put up a Facebook post, showcasing mourning pins in the pixelated green design similar to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniform.

Source: ZZ Facebook

According to their post, the pins, which are traditionally a symbol of familial relations in Chinese funerals, were reinterpreted into pixelated green in response to the recent NSF deaths in the past months.

Designer duo makes pixelated camo mourning pins to pay respect to fallen NSFs, wins praise from S’poreans

Here’s what the posted stated, as originally seen on their website’s page for the mourning pins:

Source: ZZ Website

As of Nov. 16 however, both the post and the page on the website have were removed.

Source: ZZ Website

Requested to take down by authorities

The same day saw ZZ put up another post explaining that the removal had been done at the behest of unnamed “authorities”.

ZZ explained that they had put up their original post with good intentions — namely, to start more discussions on a topic many people felt strongly about.

The post was also accompanied by a black picture.

Source: ZZ Facebook

When contacted by Mothership.sg, ZZ declined to comment.

What does the law say?

Under Section 2 (1) (f) of the Decorations and Uniforms Act:

“If any unauthorised person uses or wears … any uniform or part of a uniform of the naval, military, air or police forces … and if any unauthorised person assumes or uses any title of rank in the military, naval or air forces, or any letters after his name indicating the possession of any order, decoration or medal, that person shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction before a Magistrate’s Court to a fine not exceeding $400 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 months.

These charges also apply to any person who:

“without lawful authority or excuse supplies or offers to supply any insignia, decoration, medal, bar, clasp, ribbon, badge, stripe, emblem or uniform or part of a uniform to any person whom he knows or has good reason to believe not to be authorised to use or wear it”.

Top image collage from ZZ Facebook

 

