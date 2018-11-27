Driver complains pedestrian threw stones at his car, gets flamed for speeding past zebra crossing

On Nov. 27, a video was contributed to Facebook group Roads.sg by one netizen known as GC, who claimed that an elderly man intending to cross the road “threw a bunch of stones” at his car.

Video showing elderly man at crossing

On Nov. 26 at around 6pm, the driver was driving along Dunearn Road, and turning onto Adam Road when he encountered an elderly man at a pedestrian crossing.

According to the driver, he claimed that the elderly man probably “came prepared to hurl stones at whoever does not stop for him to cross the zebra crossing”.

Subsequently, in the video, the driver also uploaded photos of dents on his car:

The driver added that a police report has been filed.

This is the video:

Netizens flamed driver instead

While the driver intended to shame the pedestrian with the dashboard camera video, the footage also revealed that the driver did not slow down at the pedestrian crossing:

And in the comments section of the video, many netizens highlighted this:

Under the Road Traffic Act, offences committed by motorists at pedestrian crossing could result in a S$150 fine and six demerit points.

Unclear if stones were indeed thrown

In the video, a loud ‘thud’ can be heard as the driver drove past the crossing.

From the footage, however, it is unclear if the man indeed threw stones at the vehicle.

One netizen pointed out that it could have been a falling branch:

However, some netizens also empathised with the driver, saying that that the elderly man should not be absolved from blame if he did indeed throw stones:

