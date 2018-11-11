Ignored by 62 companies for not having a degree, she founded one of S’pore’s most successful agencies

As the gutsy daughter of a hawker, Pat Law drops truth bombs without flinching:

Otherwise, Law is more commonly known as the founder of social media agency GOODSTUPH.

Started in 2010, the agency now has SingTel, Changi Airport, Carlsberg, and Nike among its clients.

But getting there has been a b*tch.

In this article, Law writes three letters of introspection that draws the curtains back on her journey — through the failed job applications, her father’s illness, and the niggling sense of self-doubt laid proudly bare.

Dear 20-year-old Pat,

Good on you for daring to submit your artwork to Central Saint Martins.

That’s the obnoxious thing about you, isn’t it? You strive on competition. You never think you’re good enough until you know who has beaten you. Keep that in you. It’s the crazy you have in your blood that will drive you to take on the big boys several years later for the Singtel account.

This year, you will finally come to the end of the road of Singapore’s social mobility. It doesn’t go any further for you anymore, my dear hawker’s daughter.

You’re not the top five per cent in your cohort. Singapore loves her Liu Kangs and Cheong Soo Piengs. You want to be the next Egon Schiele.

Funny how you never thought of being just you — Pat Law.

You are now busy emailing potential employers, hoping one of them will take you in. All of them are asking for “a good degree”. What the f*ck does that even mean, you wondered. As opposed to a bad one? You feel a little apologetic ignoring that requirement as you sent your emails.

Don’t be daunted by the 62 companies who did not respond to your job application. Be glad of the one agency who offered you an internship. One shot was all you need, as it turned out, to get that resume going. And making the need for a good degree absolutely redundant.

(By the way, that cover letter was shite. You should know that the amount of words is inversely related to your amount of experience. Young lady, you wrote an essay of nothing.)

Welcome to the world, Pat. Go easy on the alcohol.

***

Dear late-20-something Pat,

Warning #1: When you witness your old man losing his motor skills right in front of you, do not panic. You don’t think you could, but you shall support his weight on one shoulder and take him to the hospital on your own. You will discover how poor you really are, when you find out the price of supporting a brain tumour.

Warning #2: You are not as strong as you think you are. That time at ICU. That time at drinks with your mates. That time five minutes before a client presentation. All the times you had wanted to break down and cry.

You should have.

Contrary to what your dad has drilled in you all these years, tears are not reserved for his funeral. You are about to fall so deep into the darkness. The good news is, your family and friends will be there to save you. You are not alone.

Warning #3: Do not accept the capital from that fella from the network agency in exchange for equity of your newly-formed agency. You will build something worth more than his pay grade of investment. It will be tough, but you will survive.

***

Dear mid-30-something Pat,

You have always been a Keith Richards, never a Mick Jagger. You hate the limelight. Ironic how life panned out, eh?

How your name comes with a library of colourful adjectives penned by brief encounters, work relationships and well, your notorious need to express your discontent on social media.

Don’t bother to address misconceptions, as tempting as it is. Always let your work do the talking, as your mentor, Linda Locke, has said.

You’re running the Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year, with a fine army of brave, hungry young blood. Be proud.

You will go to bed each night with a great sense of guilt, thinking you have not done enough, that you have failed. In the same way you lived with that self-doubt when you applied to Central Saint Martins, live with it.

Your divine discontent of yourself is the only way you will improve as a person.

You will start #sundayswithpat, a personal project where you meet strangers on Sundays to help them with their marketing needs, pro bono. You had qualms initially — will that cannibalise your business, or will your own people question your time spent on non-client work? But the fears were unfounded.

It will feel good when your own people refer leads over. For all the nasties you are at work, perhaps they will see some good in you.

For more of Law’s writings, you can head over to her Medium page.