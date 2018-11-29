Don’t call yourself a serial running event racer if you don’t even have this membership

Singaporeans enjoy pounding the pavements.

Specifically, pounding pavements with thousands of other hardcore Singaporeans at an ungodly hour.

Besides the usual annual sweatfest that is the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), many other running events (big and small) have sprouted out as if running is the official national pastime.

So many races, so hard to get.

If you are an avid participant of such events, you — or rather, your wallet — will surely feel the strain.

News flash: It’s not exactly cheap to participate in such runs.

And even if you are more than happy to part with your hard-earned money, popular runs like the SCSM are often oversubscribed like a BTO flat circa 2010.

Case in point: last year’s SCSM full marathon was probably sold out.

What is this branch of capitalism that even money cannot buy?

It’s called ‘sucks to be you’.

But, wait for it…

Congrats! You’ve made it to the sell. We guarantee you that this is going to be worth it.

If you are facing the ‘sucks to be you’ problem as mentioned, check out U Run All Access (URAA) pass, your ultimate running pass.

It basically guarantees you to a slot at three of the biggest events on the running calendar.

· Feb. 23, 2019: Marina Run

· Apr. 7, 2019: 2XU Compression Run

· Apr. 28, 2019: Income Eco Run

· Jun. 2019: OSIM Sundown Marathon

· Sep. 2019: The Straits Times Run

· Oct. 2019: 2XU Ultra SG (50KM only)*

· Dec. 2019: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon*

· It’s just S$159 for NTUC members and S$189 for public. (*S$20 top-up required)

Races are not limited to this list, there will be more upcoming races.

Is it worth it?

Say we pick the longest run of three of the more popular runs (2XU Compression Run, OSIM Sundown Marathon and SCSM) at the cheapest rates.

2XU Compression Run 2019

Loyalty category: S$62 for half marathon.

Sundown Marathon

For previous year runners during the pre-launch phase: S$68 for full marathon (based on 2018 fees).

SCSM

Super Early bird: S$70 for full marathon (based on 2018 fees).

Total: S$200

If you are a NTUC member, you just need to pay S$179 ($159+$20 top up for SCSM).

Save money, guaranteed slots and the chance to pound pavements with like-minded people.

Is it worth it? You tell me.

Hear it from an actual URAA runner

This is Grace Sim, a self-proclaimed sadist who likes to push her body’s limits. She signed up with URAA two years in a row and, gasp, completed four marathons and three half marathons.

“I signed up for URAA on a dare by a colleague. It helped me commit to races across the year so that I could keep fit as I trained for them. Plus, I made savings and the kiasu auntie in me didn’t have to be afraid of not being able to get a spot for popular races since URAA holders are allocated guaranteed slots.”

How to sign up?

URAA 2019 will be officially launched at the SCSM 2018 Race Entry Pack Collection at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center (booth 42 and 46) between Dec. 5 – 8, 2018 at the following time slots:

4pm to 10pm (Wednesday)

10am to 10pm (Thursday – Friday)

9am to 7pm (Saturday)

Click here for more info. You are welcome.

Top photo via

This sponsored article gives the writer the courage and the discounts to start running again.