S’pore woman finds rotten luncheon meat in can bought from NTUC, doesn’t blame them

The can could have been damaged.

Matthias Ang | November 15, 2018 @ 06:10 pm

It’s never a pleasant experience to find out that the food you’ve bought from the supermarket has gone bad.

Unfortunately, this seems to have been the experience that befell the admin of the Facebook page JJ Fashion House.

A can of rotten luncheon meat

On Nov. 9, the admin put up a post warning people to be careful with their luncheon meat purchases.

The admin adds that her grandmother had bought a can of unexpired luncheon meat from NTUC only to find rotten meat inside:

Source: JJ Fashion House Facebook

This was despite the can stating that the luncheon meat’s expiry date was in 2021.

Source: JJ Fashion House Facebook

Singaporeans react

Many Singaporeans reacted with a mixture of fascination and revulsion towards the appearance of the meat.

Screenshot from JJ Fashion House Facebook
Screenshot from JJ Fashion House Facebook
Screenshot from JJ Fashion House Facebook

Others pointed out that it was a manufacturing issue and told the admin to raise the issue with NTUC.

This elicited the admin’s response that she was not looking to blame NTUC, but rather simply warn others about the existence of such flawed products.

The admin also added that she did not the see point in complaining to NTUC as she did not think it would lead to a productive outcome.

Screenshot from JJ Fashion House Facebook
Screenshot from JJ Fashion House Facebook
Screenshot from JJ Fashion House Facebook

New Moon replies

Subsequently, New Moon replied to the admin’s post on Nov. 12, apologising for the incident, and requesting that she directly contact their customer service for help.

Screenshot from JJ Fashion House

New Moon also provided a possible explanation for the rotting of the meat — that it could have namely been the result of dents or seal leakage.

Screenshot from JJ Fashion House

Well, talk about having rotten luck we guess.

Top images from JJ Fashion House Facebook

 

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

