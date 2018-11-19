NTUC to hold off buying over Kopitiam until Competition Commission gives green light

There will not be a repeat of the Grab-Uber acquisition in the case of NTUC Enterprise buying over Kopitiam, says the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In a Parliamentary response to two questions filed about the takeover on Monday afternoon, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Tan Wu Meng said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has been notified of the plan for the trade union giant to buy over the food centre operator, which owns these brands:

Tan said NTUC, which runs NTUC Foodfare hawker centres, Wang’s Cafe, Vanda Terrace and Rice Garden, has “committed not to proceed” with its merger with Kopitiam until the commission has completed its assessment of the transaction and given its go-ahead.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah and Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan had filed questions asking if the merger would prove anti-competitive, with Lee asking if the government can ensure the food sold at the eateries under these two umbrellas will remain priced competitively.

Tan said in response that food prices can’t be controlled by the government as there are various factors, like the cost of raw materials and manpower costs, that influence these.

He said the government works to encourage vendors who offer lower-priced food options to secure food centre operator bids, and is also moving to build more HDB eating houses and hawker centres in future.

CCCS fined Grab-Uber S$13 million for acquisition

On Mar. 9, 2018, CCCS sent letters to both Grab and Uber and informed them of CCCS’ investigation into their possibly anti-competitive merger.

However, both parties went ahead to complete the transaction on Mar. 26, rendering it impossible to revert to the pre-merger status quo.

On Mar. 27, CCCS launched an investigation on the basis that the merger infringed the Competition Act.

CCCS announced on Sept. 24 that the merger was anti-competitive and fined Grab and Uber a combined fine of S$13,001,702.

In response, Grab maintained that the merger was legally permissible and did not “intentionally breach competition laws”.

However, Lim Kell Jay, Head of Grab Singapore said Grab was glad that CCCS did not require the transaction to be unwound.

Lim also said that Grab will “continue to adhere to [their] pre-transaction pricing model, pricing policies and driver commissions” and will submit weekly pricing data to CCCS for monitoring.

