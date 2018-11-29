fbpx

Back
﻿

Median salary in S’pore rises above S$4,400 in 2018: Ministry of Manpower

Feeling baller yet?

Belmont Lay | November 29, 2018 @ 04:23 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Are you feeling rich yet?

Because some Singaporeans should, going by the latest hard data derived by the Ministry of Manpower.

Wages grow

Workers in Singapore apparently saw their wages grow in 2018.

The median income has risen above S$4,400, according to data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Including employer contributions to the Central Provident Fund, the median gross monthly income among Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who are full-time employees was S$4,437 in 2018.

Median income in 2017 was S$4,232, and S$4,056 in 2016.

Employer CPF contribution is typically 17 percent of the monthly salary.

Another fancy string of data

After taking into account inflation:

From 2013 to 2018: The median gross monthly income grew by 3.5 percent a year.

Previously from 2008 to 2013: The median gross monthly income grew by 1.9 percent a year.

Bottom 20th percentile

Lower-income earners in the bottom 20th percentile saw their median income grow 4.2 percent a year over the past five years.

MOM said this could be the result of curbs on foreign hiring and initiatives such as the Wage Credit Scheme, which co-funds wage increases for lower-income Singaporeans.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis

He looks to be doing well.

March 2, 06:01 pm

Johor planned to stop buying treated water from S'pore. In 2003.

Old or new plan?

March 2, 05:55 pm

McDonald's S'pore to give out book by 'How To Train Your Dragon' author with every Happy Meal from Mar. 7, 2019

The series consists of 12 standalone stories.

March 2, 05:33 pm

WP & PAP MPs find common ground during MHA & MFA debates

Coming together on important issues.

March 2, 05:08 pm

The Independent S'pore retracts articles alleging hawker died after working 18-hour days to avoid NTUC Foodfare fine

TISG was satisfied with the clarification they got from NTUC Foodfare.

March 2, 03:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close