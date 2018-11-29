Median salary in S’pore rises above S$4,400 in 2018: Ministry of Manpower

Are you feeling rich yet?

Because some Singaporeans should, going by the latest hard data derived by the Ministry of Manpower.

Wages grow

Workers in Singapore apparently saw their wages grow in 2018.

The median income has risen above S$4,400, according to data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Including employer contributions to the Central Provident Fund, the median gross monthly income among Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who are full-time employees was S$4,437 in 2018.

Median income in 2017 was S$4,232, and S$4,056 in 2016.

Employer CPF contribution is typically 17 percent of the monthly salary.

Another fancy string of data

After taking into account inflation:

From 2013 to 2018: The median gross monthly income grew by 3.5 percent a year.

Previously from 2008 to 2013: The median gross monthly income grew by 1.9 percent a year.

Bottom 20th percentile

Lower-income earners in the bottom 20th percentile saw their median income grow 4.2 percent a year over the past five years.

MOM said this could be the result of curbs on foreign hiring and initiatives such as the Wage Credit Scheme, which co-funds wage increases for lower-income Singaporeans.