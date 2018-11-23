fbpx

Mediacorp says Kate Pang’s allegation has ‘no evidence’

It had an "open and constructive discussion" with Pang and her husband.

Joshua Lee | November 23, 2018 @ 12:27 pm

Previously, ex-Mediacorp actress, Kate Pang, insinuated on social media that Singapore’s broadcaster was denying her potential clients.

Ex-Mediacorp actress tags Mediacorp in rant about “bigger companies” denying her potential clients

In response to Mothership queries, Mediacorp said there is “no evidence” of Pang’s allegation.

It added that the company reached out to Pang and her husband, Andie Chen, and had an “open and constructive discussion” with them.

Here is their statement:

We have investigated the allegations thoroughly. There is no evidence of Mediacorp staff misinforming others about their availability. Nevertheless, we understand Kate’s and Andie’s concerns and appreciate their eventual efforts to directly address the matter with us. We’ve had an open and constructive discussion with them and trust we’ve allayed their concerns.

We have worked well with Kate and Andie on many projects through the years and look forward to our future collaborations. Andie will be appearing in an exciting pugilistic drama that starts production in a few weeks. You’ll be hearing more about the series soon!

What was the issue about?

According to Pang’s original Instagram post, a mysterious person or entity had allegedly been telling clients that she was not available for work, even though she was as a self-represented artiste.

Multiple sources had told Pang that this had been going on for quite some time.

Chen translated and reposted Pang’s rant, but added this thinly veiled statement at the end:

“[We] don’t steal jobs and we don’t lie to get them, and we hope bigger companies are ethnical (sic) enough to do the same.”

The couple also tagged Mediacorp in their separate posts.

Pang & Chen: “We respect the results of their investigation”

On Nov. 23, the couple posted separate Instagram posts thanking Mediacorp for investigating the matter.

Both also said that they respect the results of said investigation.

Top photos via Mediacorp and Kate Pang’s Instagram page

 

