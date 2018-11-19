S’pore govt intervening unnecessarily in hawker rental can affect fair competition: Masagos

The Singapore government will not be subsidising rental or cover the rental for hawkers because it will “affect fair competition”, says Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

During the Parliamentary Sitting on Monday, Masagos and his Senior Minister of State Amy Khor spoke at length about hawker centres and the kinks in the social enterprise hawker centre (SEHC) model, and he spoke on this rounding off his speech responding to questions filed by some 13 Members of Parliament.

He said letting market forces dictate the distribution of hawker stalls is fair to hawkers and, he adds, ultimately benefits residents.

“It is inappropriate for government to subsidise a hawker on the basis that business is poor. This would be unfair to a better performing hawker who thrives on healthy competition. It would also be unfair to other private sector food shop operators located in close vicinity to the centres.”

Rental and overall costs must be transparent & fair

On the other hand, Masagos said hawker rental and costs under the SEHC model must be “transparent and fair to hawkers”.

He said operators are required to propose rentals and operating costs upfront, and cannot change these over the term of a hawker’s tenancy. They also have to be transparent about all new charges, “including optional charges for value-added services”, which have to first be approved by the NEA.

The minister also added that despite the teething problems, the SEHC model is “generally sound”.

“Food prices are kept affordable with a good variety of high quality options,” he said, “and the majority of hawkers are doing well at the SEHCs. We should not undo these achievements.”

