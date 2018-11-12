Malaysian girl shares how unhealthy nightlife led to stroke in her 20s

When you look at Yvonne Wen now, you probably would not be able to tell that she recovered from a stroke.

Wen suffered from a mild stroke in her 20s as a result of her lifestyle of partying which is not uncommon among young people nowadays.

She shared her experience via a Facebook post on Oct. 29. The post went viral with more than 16,000 shares.

Wen recalled how half her face was paralysed, which resulted in her drooling when having meals. She could not speak clearly or close her eyes properly too.

She hoped that people will become more mindful of their health after reading her story.

Warning signs of stroke

Wen initially had a persistent fever which she took lightly. She took some medicine which eased the fever.

Her face remained swollen which she thought was a side effect of the fever so she went to get some anti-inflammation medicine.

The swelling subsided after a few days but things took a turn for the worse and she could not lift her facial muscles to smile or make any expressions.

Half of her face was paralysed. One of her eyes could not open properly too.

Her face was stiff and her nerves were numb so she immediately went to see a doctor.

Result of unhealthy lifestyle habits

She could not believe when she first heard from the doctor that she had suffered a stroke.

She consulted another two doctors to seek second and third opinions. Only then did she accept the fact that she had a stroke.

Wen said she took her health too lightly. One of her doctors who reminded her:

“Don’t neglect your health just because you are young, health is still important.”

The doctor also elaborated that she had a stroke because of her prolonged unhealthy lifestyle that included stress, a lack of sleep and exercise, and an unhealthy diet.

Wen shared that she used to stay out late to watch movies, drink alcohol and eat oily food when she was in the United Kingdom.

She had supper every night and did not exercise at all, she confessed.

After returning to Malaysia, she continued this lifestyle for about a year before the stroke.

Recovery

She started seeing a doctor from Singapore who helped her adjust diet, prescribe medicine and massage her numb and swollen face and body.

Within half a year, she was finally able to smile and meet outsiders.

Knowing that she is more likely to suffer from stroke again, Wen is more careful now and takes supplements to maintain her health.

You can read the original post here:

Top photo from Yvonne Wen Facebook