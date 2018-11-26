fbpx

Mahathir: M’sians lazy & expect handouts

Hard-hitting but also stage-setting.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2018 @ 03:08 am

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad openly chastised his countrymen on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Dependent on handouts

He said Malaysia’s economy would soon be overtaken by its poorer regional neighbours because many Malaysians have become dependent on financial handouts.

He said they would would rather look for handouts, such as the Bantuan Rakyat 1 Malaysia (BR1M) distributed by the previous Barisan Nasional government, than work hard.

Mahathir, who has not lost his caustic glib tongue, made these comments during the opening of the Dash Resort in Langkawi on Sunday.

“We bring in foreign workers to do the jobs Malaysians do not want to do,” he said.

“The government collects taxes and levies from these foreign workers only to give to these Malaysians who think they have disabilities as financial assistance.”

Neighbouring countries to do better

Mahathir predicted that neigbouring Southeast Asian country Vietnam would soon overtake Malaysia in economic ranking because they have a lot of hardworking people, and this is despite having been ravaged by war previously.

Mahathir said: “Vietnam will pull ahead of Malaysia because its people are very diligent.”

“In Malaysia, people don’t want to work because the government gives them money.”

These latest comments by the former strongman is seen as setting the stage for weaning Malaysians off the welfare crutch as the country is still seeking to rebalance its finances.

Handouts curtailed moving forward

Earlier in August 2018, the Malaysian government began reducing the aid amount before stopping it altogether.

This is to cut the population’s reliance on BR1M.

The BR1M was started by former prime minister Najib Razak’s administration in 2012.

The purpose was supposed to assist people in the lower income groups.

But with a new coalition in power, this year’s Malaysia budget saw a significant decrease allocated for the handouts, and a decline in the number of people receiving it.

When tabling the 2019 national budget, Pakatan Harapan announced a living allowance assistance of RM5 billion (S$1.64 billion) for 4.1 million households.

The amount is lower than the RM6.8 billion (S$2.23 billion) allocated by the BN to BR1M for distribution to 7.2 million recipients.

