Lotte Liquor releases new yogurt soju available in Australia for now

Easy to drink, easy to get drunk.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 29, 2018 @ 04:57 pm

Upsurge

According to Korean website, Insight News, Lotte Liquor is launching a new flavour of soju: Yogurt soju.

There has been a recent trend of mixing a yogurt drink, typically Yakult, with Korean soju and soft drink Sprite.

The yogurt drink adds some sweetness and sourness, which makes the Korean soju easier to down without feeling the kick of the alcohol.

As such, this cocktail has gained popularity across the world.

Yogurt soju

If you like the yogurt soju cocktail, your life is even easier now with this new product.

Lotte Liquor announced the launch of a new flavoured soju, also known as Sunhari, on Nov. 27.

The yogurt soju is the first non-fruity flavoured soju available in the overseas market and is launching in the Oceania area with Australia being first.

Some 120,000 bottles will be exported and sold in the local supermarkets of Oceania area next month.

Sunhari products have gained popularity steadily in overseas markets with 80 percent of the buyers being non-Koreans.

Earlier in July this year, Lotte Liquor also just launched a new fruit-flavoured soju, Sunhari Blueberry, which was solely exported to overseas markets too.

With the Internet, you can probably get any Sunhari soju online — as long as it delivers to you.

Image from Business Korea

Top photo from Insightnews

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

