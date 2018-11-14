Indonesian lady loses fiancé to Lion Air crash, fulfils his final wish to go ahead with wedding

Most people vow to love each other till death does them apart.

But one Indonesian woman, Intan Syari, went against it to fulfil her late fiancé’s final wish.

Intan’s fiancé, Rio Nanda Pratama, was one of the 189 people on board the Lion Air plane that crashed 13 minutes after take-off.

Rio was on the flight back home to his hometown of Pangkal Pinang after attending a conference in Jakarta.

All aboard are believed to have perished.

To wed on Nov. 11

According to a Straits Times report, the couple were supposed to wed on Nov. 11 and had hired an event organiser for the date.

Rio and Intan were childhood sweethearts and had known each other for over 13 years.

Fulfil fiance’s final wish

Before Rio’s conference, he jokingly told his fiancée:

“If I don’t return by Nov. 11, go ahead and wear your wedding dress that I chose for you, wear a beautiful make-up, ask for a white rose from Ms Sheila (wedding organiser), and take good photos. Then send the photos to me.”

And that was what she did on that very date to honour her late fiancé’s final wish.

Intan posted several photos of herself in a white wedding gown:

Her photos went viral all over social media in Indonesia and her photos now have over 8,000 likes.

Heartfelt message

In her Instagram post, she shared the following heartfelt message to Rio:

“Though there’s this sadness within me that can’t be pictured, I’m still smiling today for you. ‘Don’t be sad, you have to always be strong,’ you’d always say to me. I love u, Rio Nanda Pratama, my love.”

Thankful for wedding organiser, late fiancé’s sister





Intan also didn’t forget to thank everyone involved in the photo shoot, including her late fiancé’s younger sister for being by her side throughout the entire photoshoot:

To my lover, Rio Nanda Pratama, thank you for giving me a younger sister who is so great, strong, smart, loving and has a heart of gold — just like you. Though you’re not by my side today, your sister loyally stood by me the entire day to fulfil your one last wish. I know you’re happier there in peace, envied and yearned by many. I hope you know that my love for you will never falter and I will love you forever. And so does your sister, the one that you love and so proud of, who will continue all your dreams in the future. We love you, doctor Rio Nanda Pratama.”

Top image via Intan Syari’s Instagram page