Light to Night Festival with interactive installations, performances in S’pore from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019
Got many many activities.
Events
Upsurge
The third edition of the Light to Night Festival will be from Jan. 18 – Feb. 24, 2019.
It will be held all over the Civic District, including the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, Asian Civilisations Museum, and Esplanade Park.
Two editions this year
The six-week long event will be split into two parts, with a marquee event for Singapore Art Week running from Jan. 18 – 27, presenting works of art inspired by personal stories and memories.
And for the first time ever, Singapore’s historical narrative will be incorporated in the festival with a Singapore Bicentennial commemoration, which will run from Jan. 28 – Feb. 24.
This year’s Light to Night Festival will follow the theme of Traces and Echoes, where visitors are involved to interpret art and history with their five senses.
Interactive art installations
The popular light show Art Skins on Monuments will return to the facade of the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum and Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall from Jan. 18 to Jan. 27.
This year’s light show is called The Odyssey, and it will start from 8pm onwards, where visitors can be part of the art by activating the interactive wall using sounds and movement.
You can also expect art installations like Sticks, which will be on the lawn of the Asian Civilisations Museum from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24:
Or this one called Resonance, where visitors can participate by pulling and pushing the metal mesh to leave their trace on the installation.
The installation will be at the lawn from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24.
And a site-specific installation called Under the Five Trees, where you can listen to five stories or five songs via QR codes using the Gallery Explorer app.
Under the Five Trees will be at Esplanade Park from Jan. 18 to Apr. 30.
Comedy Fridays & Music Saturdays
There will also be special performances held in conjunction with the event with Comedy Fridays featuring Kumar and Hirzi Zulkiflie, as well as Music Saturdays with The Sam Willows and Charlie Lim.
These half-an-hour performances will be held at the Padang Atrium on Jan. 25 – 26 and Feb. 1 – 2 , from 10pm to 10.30pm.
Art x Social from Jan. 25
Visitors can also explore Art x Social, a festival where there will be art, music, food and drinks.
The festival will be held on Empress Lawn from Jan. 25 – 26 and Feb. 1 – 2.
