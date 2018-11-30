Light to Night Festival with interactive installations, performances in S’pore from Jan. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019

The third edition of the Light to Night Festival will be from Jan. 18 – Feb. 24, 2019.

It will be held all over the Civic District, including the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, Asian Civilisations Museum, and Esplanade Park.

Advertisement

Two editions this year

The six-week long event will be split into two parts, with a marquee event for Singapore Art Week running from Jan. 18 – 27, presenting works of art inspired by personal stories and memories.

And for the first time ever, Singapore’s historical narrative will be incorporated in the festival with a Singapore Bicentennial commemoration, which will run from Jan. 28 – Feb. 24.