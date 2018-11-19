Women in S’pore prison pen stories of their troubled past for their children

Here’s a group of people you would almost never hear from: the incarcerated.

There are a good number of organisations that work with our prisons in Singapore to visit people who are serving jail sentences, though, and one of them is New Life Stories, started by serial do-gooder Saleemah Ismail:

Advertisement

One of the initiatives by the group of volunteers is Words Without Walls, a book of stories written by women in prison to their children.

These stories are often personal ones based on their life experiences and lessons, and are ways for them to explain why they’re in prison to their children, as they don’t get to see them regularly.

These stories and poems were illustrated by volunteer artists, and some of these stories are fictional stories based on the women’s lives.

Here are three heartfelt letters we found (one of which did get selected, titled “Eagle Love”), penned by incarcerated mothers and addressed to their children.

They are presented exactly as they were written, with some words that we translated in brackets.

Kim

I’m going to share my story to my children. When I was younger time, my parents was divorce and I being care by my grandmother. At age of 10 years I started to smoke rokok (cigarettes) and mix around with all Malay friends. I become more wild after my teen time. Run away from home and learn how to smoke drugs go clubing with our gangster. Because I grow up in a gangster family. I nampak dia orang (saw them) gamble. I nampak my aunties and uncles take drugs in the house in front of me. They will pack and re-pack the drugs in front of me. Even at the age 5, my grandmothers and uncles, aunties will take me to the pubs. They worked at the pub. I remember spending my evening at the pub. At the age of 11, I started to do everything they have been doing. Only one of my aunties were ever taken to prison. I spend more time at my friends house. I ponteng school. At 11 I ran away from home. I kena locked up at police station. At 11, I stop going to school. At 12, I started going clubbing and started taking drugs. My friends (mirrored) my lifestyle. I feel so lonely. I don’t feel that my family love. The first time I kena tangkap (got caught) at age 14. Changi prison for drugs first time. My grandmother came to visit me. I was in prison for 6 months. I learn. I cried on the first day. I didn’t learn my lesson. I’ve been in prison 9 times. I met my husband. He used to be an addict. He is a driver. That when I was 18. Abscond from urine test. I stay with this boyfriend until I got trouble. Now I have 5 kids. I buang kawan (throw friends). I used to be hostess. I gave birth to 5. But gave away 1. When I married I thought it would but he did not. (Husband 2+3 (after marry) Old people sakit kaki, sakit badan (leg pain, body pain). I don’t want to grow old here in prison. Anak-anak I pun terjadi macam gitu (My children also turned out like this). 13 – schooling 18 – ITE 17, 15 – robbery case

Advertisement

Khadijah

When I was 7 years old I stay with my grandmother and aunty till I was 16 year old. I left home because of my uncle did something bad to me it really hurt me. I was very angry with him cause he like to take advantage of me. but no one in the family know about this. then i stay with my girl friend and we work hard to earn more cash. and we enjoy everyday, when I’m 21 years old I when to prison for my sentence after I release I stay together with my grandmother and my life was in and out from prison, then till 2006 I pregnant and I was so sad. 2007, I give birth my aunty is taking care of my son, and I in to prison again. I lost my son when I out i never think of my son and all, what all I need is enjoy. When my son going to primary one then I wanted to take my son back but my aunty don’t allow because I in and out from prison, so when I court to fight this case so I win and I can take back my son, after that I’m happy to stay with my son together. But now I’m in prison again. I hope when I release this time I really, really can change to be a good mother, and my family now all in good term with me again, end of this year my sister my sister and aunty and uncle from Malaysia wanted to bring me and my son to umrah, that was my wish from young. I’m really really happy now because I now in good term with my all family. My uncle that I hate did ask me dia minta maaf dia tahu salah dia (he apologised and he know his wrongdoings) and now dia dah kahwin (is married). It take time to forgive him.

Advertisement

Suriani

Dedication to my love daughters, and to both my parent.

Title story: “Eagle Love…”

One beautiful morning there lives a mother eagle. Mother eagle was very lonely although she has three babies. With this kind of loneless, the mother eagle fly away from the nest and wanted to find the freedom somewhere else. After the mother eagle flew away and far… far.. away then the eagle was been open to new world… The eagle was so… freely at that moment. But… at some point, the eagle been landing somewhere and at last the mother eagle was eagering to hear the babies voices… cip… cip… cip… again! Miss to their present at that time. Miss their looks. And then she been wondering if the babies feel like how she felt? At the time she wonder to her self, how to be back to them?? One day the mother eagle have an idea and she quickly fly away to find and provide food for the babies. From then she manage to back to the old nest and be with the babies again. Now… after the incident the mother eagle have not leave the babies again… Evry morning…. afternoon… and night she will lovely hear the babies cip… cip… cip… and start from there they lives peacefully ever after again.

Advertisement

If you’d like to buy a copy of the book to support New Life Stories and their activities, you can send an email to [email protected] A volunteer will respond with more details.

Lousy photo of letters by Jeanette Tan

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😳🎨

Here’s how you fake being artsy to impress your date/boss/future mother in law.

🙆

Read this and cry in a corner.

👦 👧

Kids teach us the darndest things. But it makes sense.

💕👵💕

Earn some karma points here. Say real one.

🙀🏃

Wanna run away from your responsibilities?!