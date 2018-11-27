Queen guitarist Brian May shares S’pore-based Lasalle graduate’s Queen piano medley

A Singapore-based Lasalle College of the Arts graduate has received the highest compliment ever: A snippet of his classical piano medley of Queen songs has been shared by the legendary band’s guitarist Brian May.

Advertisement

The Queen guitarist posted a portion of the video on his Instagram page with 643,000 followers on Nov. 25.

May wrote:

Beautiful interpretation ! How wonderful that Freddie’s Magnum Opus is still inspiring artists all around the planet. @eshan_denipitiya – the link is on HIS Bio, not mine, of course. Brilliant stuff. Bri

The video has been viewed 183,000 times.

Advertisement

Singapore-based musician

The Lasalle graduate is Eshan Denipitiya, 23, who hails from Sri Lanka.

He had uploaded a video of his three-minute piano medley in October on his YouTube and Facebook pages.

The cover was a sweeping interpretation of three of the Queen’s most popular songs: Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You.

According to The Straits Times, Denipitiya is over the moon.

He has been a fan of Queen since he was six when his father, a music director, introduced him to the band and he had just started learning the piano.

Advertisement

Originally played by two pianists

Denipitiya first came up with his Queen rendition for Lasalle’s annual piano concert in 2017.

It was originally performed on two pianos with another pianist.

To pull off the piece alone, he later arranged a solo version, and had fellow Lasalle students video his performance in a music studio in the school.

Denipitiya arrived in Singapore in 2015.

He graduated top of his Bachelor of Arts in Music class in Lasalle in May 2018.

He has since been working as a piano teacher at music school Aureus Academy.

Another virtuoso: